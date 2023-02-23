Dolly’s Film Club Presents is back and this time they’re turning it up to 11!

After a sold out debut, showing Rocky Horror Picture Show, Dolly’s Film Club is back to celebrate the joy of being an audience with the 80s banger, This Is Spinal Tap.

The Rob Reiner 1984 classic mockumentary, This is Spinal Tap, follows ‘one of England’s loudest bands’, Spinal Tap, and the chaos, egos and frictions that come with being on tour and making it big.

Spitting Blood

As well as screening this iconic cult rockumentary, they are pleased to be hosting the theatrical premier of local legends Spitting Blood’s latest music video, special.

As always fancy dress is encouraged, and Dolly will be adding a few catnip extras, but she is keeping them under her paw for the time being… but as long as you’re ready to rock you’re welcome in Dolly’s club!

Dolly’s Film Club Presents This Is Spinal Tap at the Exeter Phoenix, Saturday 25 March – 8.10pm. Get your tickets

What is Dolly’s Film Club? A new addition to the Exeter’s cinematic exhibition scene, Dolly’s Film Club celebrates the camp, kitsch, queer, garish, silly and unapologetically enjoyable side of cinema, but most of all Dolly’s Film Club is to celebrate the JOY of being an audience. Fancy dress is always encouraged and Dolly always adds a little extra, come along to see what treats are in store… Spitting Blood Fronted by the inimitable Dave Growler, Spitting Blood are authentic, angry punk poets from Exeter. Their latest music video ‘Special’ was created by production company Mind Art Visual.

