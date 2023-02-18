Two Short Nights | capturing the zeitgeist

Shimmering with zeitgeist, reflection, defiance and emotional storytelling, Two Short Nights closed with an awards ceremony that celebrated so much more than the winning films.

Two Short Nights is the annual film festival combining an array of screenings, events and Exeter Phoenix-commissioned premieres. The gaze is worldwide but the focus is on the South West, with 60-plus films exploring and investigating their subject matter. The event closes with a screening of films made in 48 Hours, highlighting the breadth and depth of creative expression. Followed by the prize giving.

Sweet Little Despair

Best film went to Sweet Little Despair. Directed by Bristol-based Caroline Petro, it follows the squeezed Lynsey as her life blurs with exhaustion and responsibility while ‘she juggles her life looking after the elderly at a nursing home and her six-month-old baby’.

Croak

Croak by Dom Lee picked up the Audience Award. The Exeter Phoenix commission is a story about connection through regret and despair. We chatted to Dom about the film, which, hot on the heels of his musical, marks a development in style for him.

In Love With A Lobster

Winner of the 48-Hour Film Challenge award was In Love With A Lobster by The Funky Chickens. The Documentary / Mockumentary charts the romantic connection between a woman and one-time potential seafood dinner.

Awards

This year the unique Two Short Nights awards were made by Georgia Gendall. They are a combo of rudimentary automats made from beach-combed materials, recycled wood and found objects.

Collaborations

Adding depth to their coverage of films at the festival, the Two Short Night peeps invited responses from collaborators.

Filmmaker and video essayist Jacob Saul, celebrated short films in his take. We chatted to Jacob about what he loves about short film.

Arts organiser and film programmer Robyn Lawrence responded to The Future’s Bright, Isn’t It? screening.

Micha Colombo and Chloe Jarrett-Bell are poets who took their individual and insightful eye to the Two Short Nights screenings. An ideal accompaniment to the short-form film, where each moment carries more than its weight, the poems identify, explore and probe.

Applications open

As one Two Short Night closes, another one begins, with the Exeter Phoenix commissioning process now open. The successful films will premiere at Two Short Nights 2023. Already awarded (with support from the BFI and Film Hub SW) has been the 19-25 Devon Film Fund, which went to Leila Lockley, who pitched at the live event in front of an audience during Two Short Nights

