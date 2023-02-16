Boosting others’ voices | Jacob Saul

Jacob Saul is a filmmaker and video essayist. He casts his gaze on films and TV that gives him a buzz, from international features to local shorts. He’s created a video essay about Two Short Nights. We caught up with him to ask what he discovered

You’ve worked on a Exeter Phoenix commissioned film, and you’ve put together a video essay about Two Short Nights. What have you discovered from both perspectives?

It’s been really interesting working on both projects, collaborating on creative film work is always a joy and it was a new experience then having that with the video essay, this is the first time I’ve had others involved in the process and it’s been great. Even just in the capacity of sending it off for notes or thoughts, often releasing work can feel like throwing it out into the void and seeing how folks respond to it but to have the Phoenix there has been very encouraging.

What’s your approach to making a video essay?

I absolutely adore Film & TV and so my approach to video essays tends to be about what I would find interesting. Much in the same way when it comes to writing a film script, I think what’s a film that I haven’t seen before but would love to? Moving into this year I have a lot more of a plan and structure in place for creating the essays but until now it’s typically been unintentional, watching something that I love, such as Bojack Horseman, and then needing to get some thoughts down on paper. Before I know it, suddenly I’m narrating and editing it together. It’s great fun.

Your Two Short Nights video essay is hot on the heels of your 2022 must watches. What stands out compares and contrasts?

Something that I really love to do with my channel is to celebrate this incredible medium and the artists within it. That’s something I’ve definitely explored in this essay and with the recommendations videos. Pointing whatever audience I may have in the direction of good art and boosting others’ voices where I can, in the plan for this year I’ll be having guest essayists on to offer different insights and opinions on work which is incredibly exciting and I’m ecstatic to start sharing them soon.

You mentioned the communal aspect of watching films – can you expand on that?

I find the cinema experience to be such an important one, be it with friends or strangers, films and other storytelling mediums are the artists opening a conversation and hearing people respond in real-time or even to be theorising as to where the story will go with your mates is incredibly special. Discussing it with people afterwards is also a part of that, often called ‘watercooler moments’, it’s the communal experience, even if the conversation isn’t as the credits roll but is delayed until you’re back at work or with your friends. Even with television, the final series of Game of Thrones aired in my first year at Uni and so we’d stay up late to watch it the moment it was out as a social gathering just as much as to watch the show itself.

As a filmmaker and a commentator, how important are events like Two Short Nights?

Events like Two Short Nights are brilliant for giving the work that can often be overlooked to a hungry, ready audience who want to see it. Why does anyone make films in the first place? To make someone feel something, even if you keep it for just yourself and don’t share it with anyone. Having work celebrated and discussed, meeting the filmmakers and artists. It’s fantastic that Two Short Nights has been running for so long, using its venue, platform, and audience to showcase great stories.

Two Short Nights is at the Exeter Phoenix on Thursday 16 and Friday 17 February. See the breadth and depth of what’s on offer.

