Plymouth Arts Cinema has been awarded two core funding grants, totalling £30,000. The independent cinema is to receive £10,000 from the Garfield Weston Foundation and £20,000 from the Foyle Foundation.

Recognition

Anna Navas, Director and Film Programmer at PAC, said: “We are delighted to receive funding to support our core activities. This demonstrates real recognition of the work we do to bring cultural cinema to the city. Cinemas have struggled since the pandemic, although audiences are now starting to return, and it is wonderful to be part of this positive change.”

Plymouth’s indie cinema

Plymouth Arts Cinema is Plymouth’s only independent cinema and has an established history in the city since 1947, screening new independent films from the US, UK and all around the world, festivals, events, and special guests from the film industry.

The organisation supports local filmmakers, and works with diverse groups in the community, such as providing specialist screenings for new parents, those with autism and dementia. PAC is committed to making culture affordable for everyone and has recently introduced a budget ticket price which has been very well received and successful in welcoming new audiences.

Cultural experiences

Ticket sales have been strong in January and February with a number of sold out screenings, seeing audiences coming back to the cinema more regularly. Although larger releases have been successful, the most popular screenings by far have been Enys Men, a folk horror film set in Cornwall by director Mark Jenkin, and an event featuring Wurlitza, a critically acclaimed band from South East Cornwall who specialise in playing live soundtracks to silent films.

Paul Brookes, Chair of the PAC board, said: “Plymouth continues to be a place where the arts and heritage flourish. Audiences are now returning but it is a crucial time for the cinema. We are grateful for these grants, which give Plymouth Arts Cinema the ability to create a sustainable future.”

Plymouth Arts Cinema | web | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

