Dark, romantic and a comedic ‘what if’, Microwave written and directed by Anastasia Bruce-Jones may well keep you up at night. Anastasia talks about exploring extremes

Microwave is your Exeter Phoenix short film Commission. What can you tell us about the film?

Microwave is a classic “what if” film. What if you’d never seen another human being before? What if you craved human connection – skin-on-skin touch – in any form? And what if the opportunity to experience all that fell right into your lap – but in the most appalling manner imaginable? Would you take it?

So Microwave is dark in some ways, but it’s also romantic in places – and it certainly shouldn’t be viewed too seriously. It’s a comedy – but hopefully, one that keeps you up at night.

You like to explore the ‘fringes of human experience, particularly through magic realism, dystopia and folk horror’. Where do you get your inspiration?

My work always tends to come back to that “what if” arena; peeking into the dark corners of the soul which we tend to avoid in day-to-day life. I think it’s important that we look at those extremes; what are we really capable of, given the right motivation? So that tends to be where my ideas begin – with morbid curiosity and a very dark sense of humour.

But it’s only really 10% inspiration. The set up – for example, a person who’s never seen another human before – usually waltzes into my head fully-formed. The real work is the process of going “ok, what is the most extreme thing I can bring into this space to launch the story?” And ideally, that thing should offer both salvation and damnation – your greatest desire and your greatest fear in one fell swoop. That’s what I’m always looking for: the fulcrum which the whole narrative is sculpted around.

Do any themes run through your work?

Yes, although I’ve never planned it this way. I never intend to come back to these themes, but in almost everything I’ve made over seven years there are notes of isolation, gender and body horror. God knows why.

You’re hot from a shoot, and you recently finished the short All Girls… etc. Have your experiences with each film informed Microwave or vice versa?

Yes and no. Microwave was already shot before I finished post on All Girls, so there was a big overlap between the two projects. I think from All Girls to Microwave one of the biggest things I learned was how narrative structure differs from theatre to film. Looking at All Girls now I can still see the theatrical influences there – the scenes are solid units which have an internal arc. In theatre, that’s great – but in film it tends to feel a bit odd, because you want to look at the world as a single, unbroken reality. So I developed a much sharper sense of film-time and flow going into Microwave.

But the edit is the great teacher. So, having just finished post on Microwave, I’m hyper-aware of the lessons I’ll carry forward. First, that if there’s a scene which is hard to write, it will also be hard to shoot and hard to edit. So you’d darn well better fix it when you’re writing. Second, I’ve realised that directing film is more similar to directing theatre than I’d previously imagined. On both Microwave and All Girls I was very conscious of planning every shot to the nth degree, ensuring that depth of field, framing, angle, lens, lighting and composition all had thematic and narrative resonance. But sometimes all that planning just ends up making the shots feel less honest, less real, than they should. On my next project I’m going to approach directing much more as I do in theatre; allowing space for myself and the team to find the best choices in the moment, and being open to those gifts of raw inspiration when they strike.

What is the role of the filmmaker / artist in society?

I really love this question but I also think it’s interesting that it needs to be asked at all.

In Ancient Greece, there were considered to be 7 pillars which upheld society. These 7 pillars were each given a building dedicated to their practice on the Acropolis of Athens. Among them, there was a temple, there was a house of medicine, there was a court of law – and there was a theatre. To the Ancient Greeks, asking ‘what is the role of the artist in society’ would be like asking “what is the role of a doctor in society”. It would be illogical, because, in their philosophy, a society could not function without art.

I tend to think the Ancient Greeks understood this more clearly than we do. Regardless of whether we as a society defund, ignore or criminalise art and art-making, it always survives. Before central heating, science, language or religion, our ancestors painted pictures on cave walls in the dark. That suggests, at least to me, that art is a fundamental necessity for human beings.

Why? I don’t know if I can answer that. Perhaps the best explanation is that where a doctor’s role is to heal the body, an artist’s role is to heal the soul.

What’s your favourite memory of working on Microwave?

It was a tough shoot; 35 degree heat even before we turned on the lights, with 8 people crammed into a space no bigger than a toilet cubicle. But it was an incredible team – every single person was at the top of their game, super professional but also incredibly kind. So I have a lot of special memories from those days.

But I remember in particular there was a moment on the first day of shooting, maybe a few scenes in, where everyone was gathered behind the monitor and we really saw what was happening on screen; the quality of the production design, the extraordinary lighting and cinematography, the depth and skill of Oliver’s performance. And we all simultaneously had this moment of being like, “Oh wow, everyone working on this is excellent. This is going to be something really special.”

You don’t know that beforehand. You hope it’s going to happen. You always want the next shoot to be one of those special, rare ones. But you have no way of knowing for sure. So when it happens, that’s really something. I treasure those moments.

Thank you, Anastasia!

Microwave was supported by the 19-25 Devon Film Fund Exeter Phoenix Commission. Microwave premieres at Two Short Nights at the Exeter Phoenix on Friday, 17 Feb at 6.45pm. Get your tickets.

