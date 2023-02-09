Young people have wised up to the impact of climate change. And the clear honesty of their views have been captured in the ActNowFilm – Youth Voices on Climate, made by South West film company, Octopus Films.

Octopus had been approached by the University of Bath and Cambridge Zero to partner with them in the production of a film featuring youth voices on climate, ActNowFilm.

Ellie Edwards of Bath-based Octopus Films told D&CFilm: “Working in collaboration with our partners, we complied the brief: a film where young people (aged 16-30) were asked to submit a video of them talking about – or showing how – climate change was impacting them.

“We asked them to share their direct experiences of climate change, what they were doing about it, what pledges they wanted to make, and what messages they wanted to deliver to COP negotiators.”

They were blown away by the response. The film spread throughout the world, and they and received 140 submissions from 32 countries.

“ActNowFilm was an interesting departure from our usual way of working in that we had little control over the visuals (contributors submitted their own clips), and there was no storyboard, script or even rough structure in place during pre-production,” said Ellie.

“We wanted the young contributors to drive the narrative – although they had prompts on areas they might want to discuss, we genuinely had no idea what shape the final film would take. It wasn’t until we started logging the audio that we started to slowly flesh out a structure.”

Ellie pulled on her 15 very fun years of experience working in TV and poured it into the film, which was a project that accorded with what the company is all about. Ellie spoke about the founding of Octopus Films.

” I wanted a complete change of direction and the opportunity to make films that helped make a difference – whether to people, or the planet,” said Ellie.

“Being my own boss has allowed me to gravitate towards the sort of projects I am passionate about, like Act Now Film.”

Ellie formed Octopus Film with DoP husband Giles. Ellie said: “It’s allowed us to work with some truly inspiring organisations that share our ethical and sustainability values.”

