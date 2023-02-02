Jack Turner on Bruce Wayne’s arc in The Batman

Jack Turner gets dramatic and shares his love of Matt Reeves’ The Batman.

“I’ve made a wide range of films. From documentary making, fictional short films to music videos. But this project is very different to what I’ve made in the past. I love films and I want to start a new topic on my YouTube channel about the filmmaking process. Video breakdowns of films.

“My first one (which is now on YouTube) is about 2022’s The Batman. Start off with a bang! An amazing comic book film.”

The topic of Jack Turner’s first film is about the filmmaking process and follows the character arc of Bruce Wayne.

“Filmmaking is about your characters, so go check out my video breakdown!” urges Jack.

“My love of film started off at a very young age. I grew up loving fictional characters like Indiana Jones, Batman etc. But, as I started developing more knowledge in filmmaking, my passion lit up! I wanted to make films!”

He’s sharing that passion and knowledge in his new video, which took him four months to make

Jack Turner | web | Facebook | Instagram

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

WhatsApp

