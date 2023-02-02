Beach Collective | Highlighting environmental hope

Telling persuasive stories in film excites Jamie Hull-Greenwood. When the subject matter is something that’s not far from his history and his heart, there’s an even bigger buzz. And when it will be used to influence world leaders at COP, that buzz is almost audible. Jamie directed an eco film for the Beach Collective for COP27, which was shown to world leaders in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

Jamie was taken with the Beach Collective’s drive to create a blue circular economy while collecting 10s of 1000s of kilos of plastic from the world’s oceans across the globe, with different groups of people working with a collective mentality.

Blue circular economy

Working with the Beach Collective was a buzz, too.

“They gave me a lot of creative freedom,” says Jamie, who combined stock footage with images he shot himself of the Devon countryside. The narration was by Robert Cobbold, the Beach Collective’s Chief Operating Officer.

“I wanted to remind people that there was a point when a society effectively cultivated a relationship with nature that wasn’t based on taking – it was our place of reverence,” Jamie told D&CFilm.

It opens with the famous Fernworthy stone circle on Dartmoor, with the striking colour of the orange glass and the looming non-native woodland in the background, all make a point in the short film. By combining the images, Jamie highlights the living within, as well as living with the natural world, piecing together hope, optimism and history alongside scenes where that balance has failed and needs readjusting.

As well as this project having a special place for Jamie, he is keen on what some people dismiss as ‘corporate work’

“People are usually involved in these products, people give their whole lives to these companies. They put all their energy into them. It’s a life story,” he says, and that aspect of people is something he focuses on.

An added resonance for Jamie with the Beach Collective is that he grew up in an eco-focused household.

Environmental focus

“My father was an environmental scientist. And my mom studied environmental science as well. I grew up really interested in the environment,” says Jamie.

Jamie’s films take in the natural environment. Even in his documentary short The Artist Greg Ramsden, Jamie infused the film with the inspiration of the natural world, using it to balance the studio environment of the painter.

When he talks of the Beach Collective, he says “the reality is that there was an incredible story here – it’s an Earth story.”

And the need for that change is reflected in Jamie’s day-to-day in the South West.

Visible change

“Last summer was unreal. I’ve never seen anything like that. Of course, I was always aware of climate change. But look at Stonehenge. Stonehenge was brown… scorched and brown. And this is something that has been painted and photographed 1000 times in this lush green beauty. And you could see on Dartmoor, you saw this. Everything slowly turned brown.”

There’s definitely an urgency to the film. But the world seemed responsive.

“Rob and the team said it went really well,” says Jamie. “We had individuals contact us and say this is the video the world needs, which was cool. This is the video we wanted in order to demonstrate this.

“The reality is when you bring in a film team, and you have a group of people who are willing to collaborate and work on ideas, you can begin to shift the narrative focus from talking about all the good that’s happening to what we should be doing and how it relates to people. And that is always been my objective in filmmaking – to add a human element.”

Joined-up, united, collective action

That human element highlights that these things aren’t happening elsewhere, they are happening here, to you and your environment and there’s something you can do about it. Especially as a collective. That feeds into the inspirational nature of the film and this approach to joined-up, united, collective action.

Find out more about The Beach Collective | web | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Jamie Hull-Greenwood | HGL Digital Media | Instagram |

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

WhatsApp

