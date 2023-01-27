Potholes | Vicki Helyar’s comedy on finding common ground

Put two starkly different Somerset residents in the same room and what do you get? One’s a non-binary female-assigned 20-something. The other a 60-something cis gender man. The encounter is something that Vicki Helyar is exploring in her micro-short Potholes.

The two bump into each other as they turn up early at a local village hall for a meeting. They quickly find themselves at odds with one another’s worldviews yet can they find common ground?

Potholes is Vicki’s Exeter Phoenix micro-short commission, which will premiere at Two Short Nights. And it’s a comedy.

“I was bullied into applying for it by Luke, my cinematographer, best friend, who I live with,” admits Vicki. Her reluctance was because she’s in the midst of developing her new feature film.

Application

What followed was the application, a trip to Exeter and a big presentation, and Vicki’s script was picked.

“I was really stoked because I’ve never won anything before,” says Vicki. Filming took place in August in a Somerset village hall. And when we talk the sound had just been finished, the credits were being completed and the film was preparing for its February premiere.

Potholes isn’t a political commentary, Vicki says. “Some people might hate it. Some other people might like it. But I don’t think that’s for me to have a very firm opinion on – or to tell people what’s what.”

Although she does say “as a Somerset person, I know the subject of non binary is something you hear unfair comments about, or sniggers, or lack of understanding and lack of patience.”

But she says the older man is someone you can relate to. There’s no agenda, no message. It’s a comedy.

Subtext

The original script was 10-15 minutes, so for the micro short, it had to be stripped down to the bare minimum. It was something the process for commissioned films at the Exeter Phoenix helped with. Vicki dived in. As a self-taught filmmaker, it was a valuable experience and added a new layer of subtext and visual language to a story of people clashing.

“There’s always much more to people than what’s on the surface,” says Vicki. “And that’s what I’ve tried to get across.”

Discomfort

As you would expect from the set-up, there’s a bit of discomfort. “People might bring their own stuff to this film, which might make them feel uncomfortable or irritated or frustrated,” says Vicki. “But essentially, we’re just watching a bit of a disagreement play out in not a particularly intense way.”

During filmmaking, seeing that the footage being so similar to the storyboard was a positive.

“I’ve never made a storyboard before,” she says. Vicki has made a feature film, a web series, but this was a new experience. “When I saw the footage it was exactly what I drew. And I was quite chuffed with that”

Potholes by Vicki Helyar is at Two Short Night at the Exeter Phoenix on 16-17 Feb.

“It’s me turned up to 11” Read our interview with Vicki Helyar about the mini-series Abnormal

