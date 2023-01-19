Connection | Netflix Documentary Talent Fund 

Netflix announces the return of the Documentary Talent Fund, to support emerging filmmakers. This year sees the programme extend to include the Republic of Ireland as well as the UK. Building on the success of year one, the fund will continue to inspire and discover a new generation of documentary storytellers.

The opportunity will be open to everyone and will give five filmmakers, and their teams, the chance to make a short documentary film with a budget of £30,000 each. All teams will be under the guidance of Netflix and other filmmaking professionals.

Last year, our filmmaking teams were selected from thousands of applicants to become the inaugural Netflix Documentary Talent team. Representing the whole of the UK, Netflix supported stories from Derry to Tewkesbury, Liverpool to Bristol. As a result, Love Languages, a film by Jason Osborne and Precious Mahaga has been long-listed for best British Short Film by BAFTA this year and the ten films have now seen over 40 festival screenings including Urbanworld Film Festival, Iris Prize, London Short Film Festival and Aesthetica. (Watch sizzle HERE). Now the search is on to find our 2023 cohort.

Whether you’ve never picked up a camera before or have limited experience, do not be shy. The Documentary Talent Fund is designed to guide you through every step of the way: to nurture and encourage. Throughout the year, the chosen teams will take part in Netflix hosted workshops covering all aspects of production including legal, creative, HR, production and finance.

In their finished forms, each documentary must be between 8-12 minutes long and will live on Netflix UK’s social channels. The brief for these fully funded short documentaries is the theme of Connection.

“We were thrilled with the results of last year’s inaugural Documentary Talent Fund. The filmmakers we collaborated with inspired and surprised us, and we’re so pleased with how they made the most of this opportunity. The resulting films were varied in subject matter and style and provided a brilliant response to the brief. This year we’re looking to go one step further, on the theme of Connection and we encourage filmmakers to interrogate this and come forward with their unique take and vision, whatever that looks like.” Kate Townsend, VP Documentary Features

Townsend will lead a team of industry professionals who will form the judging panel to select this year’s recipients. This will include Julia Nottingham (Founder and CEO Dorothy Street Pictures); Orlando Von Einsiedel (Oscar and BIFA winning Director, Virunga, The White Helmets, Evelyn and Founder of Grain Media); Tamana Ayazi (Director, In Her Hands); Jenny Popplewell (Director, American Murder: The Family Next Door), Alex Brunati (Line Producer, Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee) and Tanisha Artman (CEO SBTV).

Entries will be open to 16 February. For the first round, applicants will be required to submit a logline (one sentence); a short synopsis and a creative statement about their documentary idea.



Further details on how to apply can be found at www.netflixdocfund.co.uk

The final docs will be launched in early 2024, and will be showcased at an event attended by industry figures to help our talent expand their networks and advance their careers.

You must be a UK or Ireland resident to apply. Only one application will be accepted per person.

Elisabeth Hopper returns as Lead Producer of the fund, supported by Georgie Yukiko Donovan as Supervising Producer and Daisy Ifama as Assistant Producer.

Year 1 Films Available to watch on Netflix’s Still Watching YouTube Channel Beya Kabelu, The Detective & The Dog Thief – Every four hours a pet in Britain is stolen, we’ll follow the hunt for the missing pets; from the former homicide detective tasked with finding them and the owners left distraught to the thief making six figures a year

The Detective & The Dog Thief – Every four hours a pet in Britain is stolen, we’ll follow the hunt for the missing pets; from the former homicide detective tasked with finding them and the owners left distraught to the thief making six figures a year Daisy Ifama & Grace Shutti , Twinkleberry – Twinkleberry is a lighthearted documentary about my super gay school year that had over 30 queer students in one year group… during 2005 to 2012… in a small town on the border of the West Midlands and the West Country

, Twinkleberry – Twinkleberry is a lighthearted documentary about my super gay school year that had over 30 queer students in one year group… during 2005 to 2012… in a small town on the border of the West Midlands and the West Country Dhivya Kate Chetty, Bee Whisperer – Bee Whisperer is a film about community, belonging and migration through one man and his bees

Bee Whisperer – Bee Whisperer is a film about community, belonging and migration through one man and his bees Jakob Lancaster & Sorcha Bacon, Seal And The City – As London’s oldest fish market faces closure, its only hope is a seal called Sammy who has been visiting the market for 20 years

Seal And The City – As London’s oldest fish market faces closure, its only hope is a seal called Sammy who has been visiting the market for 20 years Jason Osborne & Precious Mahaga, Love Languages – In an Afro-Caribbean barbershop, six Black British men share their personal experiences of love, loss and masculinity.

Love Languages – In an Afro-Caribbean barbershop, six Black British men share their personal experiences of love, loss and masculinity. Ngaio Anyia & Aodh Breathnach, Tegan – A young black woman with cerebral palsy is how the world categorises Tegan Vincent Cook – what we discover is her talent and drive as an equestrian, matched with unbridled dedication to reach the 2024 Paralympics

Sean Mullan & Michael Barwise, HYFIN – Jordan-Lee Brady-James aka HYFIN, a young Derry-Londonderry man in-between places, is told that a Northern Irish accent can’t rap

Shiva Raichandani & Chi Thai, Peach Paradise – Non-binary Japanese-Irish drag artist storms U.K.’s cabaret scene with a gender-diverse, Pan-Asian collective of bitten peaches, to dismantle racial stereotypes with love and glitter!

Peach Paradise – Non-binary Japanese-Irish drag artist storms U.K.’s cabaret scene with a gender-diverse, Pan-Asian collective of bitten peaches, to dismantle racial stereotypes with love and glitter! Tavie Tiffany Agama, Women Of The Market – Introducing the markets of London and the entrepreneurial women that operate within them; trading, chattering, flattering and most importantly earning. These are the Women of the Market

Women Of The Market – Introducing the markets of London and the entrepreneurial women that operate within them; trading, chattering, flattering and most importantly earning. These are the Women of the Market Tobi Kyeremateng, ÓWÀMBÈ – Cultures live on through traditions, and in community halls across Britain, Nigerians created a spirit of celebration. Welcome to Ówàmbè – the life and soul of Nigerian party culture, and the foundation of a community

