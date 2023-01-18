In collaboration with T A P E and Reclaim the Frame x International, the Exeter Phoenix presents a special screening of A Tale Of Love and Desire, alongside readings from the anthology We Wrote in Symbols and discussion with Selma Dabbagh.

A Tale of Love and Desire, written and directed by Leyla Bouzid, follows Ahmed, a 18-year-old French Algerian, who meets Farah, a young Tunisian girl. He discovers a collection of sensual and erotic Arabic literature and falls in love with Farah as he tries to resist the desire he feels for her, clashing with the moral compass he’s set for himself and tries to impose on others.

A Tale Of Love And Desire will be presented along with readings from the anthology We Wrote in Symbols, which will offer an insight into the long tradition of erotic writing in Arabic Literature, and a post-screening discussion with Selma Dabbagh who edited the anthology.

A Tale of Love and Desire + Post Screening Reading & Conversation is at Studio 74 at the Exeter Phoenix on Friday, 27 January – 6pm. Get your tickets

