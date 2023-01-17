The Vinyl Revival | ‘Collecting, keeping and relishing’

It’s no secret that vinyl has been through a bit of a revolution. The death of the music medium had been overplayed. As such, its rebirth, reinvention and reconnection has been something of a marvel. Charting both the fall and rise of vinyl has been filmmaker Pip Piper in his Last Shop Standing, and its follow up The Vinyl Revival, which has special screenings around the country.

In something that’s more kismet than coinkydink, both filmmaking Pip and writer Graham Jones live in Devon.

Graham’s 2013 book Last Shop Standing started the cogs turning. The book was about how the cultural epicentres of record shops could be lost in the rush to digital and downloads.

“I’m intrigued by the notion of how things just disappear,” Pip tells D&CFilm. “I’m of a generation where I grew up with records, and I was fascinated.”

The film was made off the back of the book, and it was really successful.

Massive again

“It was fantastic going out there and making it,” says Pip. Then, seven years later, he reflected on how vinyl had gone massive again and he thought it would be interesting to get back out on the road to ‘pick up on more stories and actually see what’s happened in the intervening years’.

The two short documentaries are complimentary. Last Stop Standing is the rise, fall and rebirth of independent record shops. It tells the fascinating history of record shops and the people who owned them, with stories about the Beatles flicking through the racks, or how the first recordings of Elvis were dismissed. It charts the sad aspect of the demise, where people’s livelihoods go. Then there’s the inkling that something might be happening: Record Store Day and the fledgling signs of fragile positivity.

The Vinyl Revival is something of a celebration, but also has the question of whether that uplift will continue. Made in 2019, accompanied by an album and coinciding with the now flourishing Record Store Day, there certainly seems an ongoing drive for the medium.

Collecting, keeping and relishing

“It was great to see in the film that young people were discovering music on vinyl as a valid form of collecting, keeping and relishing,” says Pip.

It’s the tactile nature of the object and the ease of sequential listening (as the artist intended). But how do you capture that, often very personal, enjoyment?

“You go back to what’s the important thing in any form of filmmaking – story,” says Pip.

“People say I often make films that are niche, but they all have very strong universal themes to them.” Those themes touch on the aspects of David and Goliath, ideas around consumerism, and big questions about what’s important to us in life. “What would life be like if certain things get lost, not just the record shop, but the bookshop, the wine shop?” asks Pip.

Entertaining, intriguing, compelling,

“The art of filmmaking is to find stories that are worthy of telling, and then to try to tell them in ways that are entertaining, intriguing, compelling, and maybe, be provocative,” says Pip.

“They might make you angry, they might make you sad, but they probably will have some effect upon you, as all good stories should. At the very heart of filmmaking, you always need to be extremely critical of how well you’re telling the story that you want to tell.

“Film is a three-thronged thing,” says Pip. “It’s coming up with the idea, developing the idea, and then there’s the editing process.

“All three are incredibly important. There’s no one part that’s less important than the other. One of the things I often say to young filmmakers is don’t rush into production.” Talk to more experienced people, says Pip, ask yourself if you’ve been inventive and if there are other people who can support you.

The sense of community he found in the record-relishing world wasn’t lost on Pip, and it’s reflected in the roadshows and screenings The Vinyl Revival goes on.

Gatherings

“With a background as a youth worker, community, people, gathering together is an important aspect of everything I’ve done in life,” he says. “So when you take a film out on the road and people gather to watch it, you immediately create community.”

Although the price of vinyl can be prohibitive, there are opportunities for crate digging – ferreting around to find intriguing records – which can often inspire conversations.

One thing that stuck out for Pip was the change in the people who were into vinyl. No more was it 50-year-old white men with beards.

Cultural artefacts

“There were more women involved in vinyl, there were young people – there were young people that were collecting and didn’t have a record player. They were buying it as some kind of cultural artefact – a thing that they discovered, as if it had come from the Aztecs.

“And there was genuinely a sense it was flourishing again – albeit tiny compared to the halcyon days when it was the only format you could buy music on.

“It was a really lovely film to work on.”

