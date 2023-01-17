Prosper: The Prequel | Cornish Pirate Adventure

Pirates point to adventure. Add to that the adventure that is indie film making and you’ve got swash to your buckle and buck to your shot. Which is exactly what the fun ride Jacob Bennet is setting sail to capture in Prosper: The Prequel (A Cornish Pirate Adventure).

In March 2022 Jacob started work on Prosper. It was a filmmaking journey that ebbed and flowed, as all indie films do. At the end there was a film that went to festivals, it raised money for good causes and was great fun.

Now Jacob and the team are set to launch the prequel, telling the backstories of Captain Swillin’ Billy Flynn, (The Reverend) Eddie Bawden & Danny Avery along with new (or should that be old) characters!

Jacob is film student studying in Cornwall, filming passion projects and earning a crust managing and editing feature-length wedding films.

Growing catalogue

He has written, directed and shot two short films. Prosper: The Prequel (A Cornish Pirate Adventure) will be the third film in his creative catalogue.

Both Prosper and its prequel feature the ‘rumbustious rocky sea shanty crew’ who raise money for charity, The Pirates Of St Piran.

Creative potential

What got Jacob into film, we asked. “The creative potential by it,” he said. “The pure emotion and effect that you can leave on people, it’s an incredible way to share your story.”

The visual feel of Prosper: The Prequel is inspired by what Jacob’s seen from filmmakers online using Blackmagic and Sony products.

“I love the warm film look and want to wow an audience visually while delivering a unique story from Cornish people, filmed in Cornwall,” he said.

A unique story from Cornish people

Prosper: The Prequel (A Cornish Pirate Adventure) will be shot in in Cornwall, featuring locations like Bodmin Moor, multiple beaches and harbours, plus a tavern.

Go to the crowdfunder to get a low down of the characters, to support the film and find out what rewards are on offer.

