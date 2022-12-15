Overcoming barriers in the UK television industry | Frankie Hocking

Frankie Hocking, who graduated from BA (Hons) Film at Arts University Plymouth in 2016, has found success in the UK’s television industry, working as a Production Secretary and Researcher on titles including the recently released ‘The Devil’s Hour’ on Amazon Prime and ITV’s ‘Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway’.

A career in film and television

Frankie, who was born with brittle bone disease and uses a wheelchair, is a keen traveller who also maintains Instagram and YouTube accounts documenting his experiences travelling as a wheelchair user. He describes travelling with a wheelchair as a “logistical nightmare”, despite travelling being his favourite way to learn about himself, other cultures and the world. But Frankie’s top ambition was to establish a career in film and television.

Frankie said: “Not long after starting my degree at Arts University Plymouth, I knew I wanted to become a producer, because I was good at organising. My time at the arts university was three of the best years of my life. When I left I did freelance film work for a while but that was really hard financially, and I ended up working in a bank. It was good money and stable, but I was miserable. Knowing that I wanted to work in the arts I applied to work at Theatre Royal Plymouth.

Opened up

“I ended up in the Engagement and Learning department, but got made redundant during the pandemic. After that I worked hard to make new connections. The professional network for TV and film really opened up, as the networking events that usually would happen in London, or in person, were happening online because of COVID-19. I wanted to work in TV or film any way I could. I found a role in the accounts department at a high-end drama, and that was off the back of the job I had at the bank! Never devalue any skills you have, having that experience was what got my foot in the door at ITV.”

Happiest Minute

“I ended up getting a call about a casting researcher role and I got to work at the Television Centre in London with a load of celebrities. It was a daunting experience, but amazing. In my role at Saturday Night Takeaway as a researcher, I would do background checks and find cool news stories about people who did nice things and essentially give them a free holiday in a segment called ‘Happiest Minute’. It was such a lovely job. I found one guy who trained pensioners at his gym. He was a personal trainer but if you were an OAP or disabled, he’d train you for free.”

Frankie worked on the Happiest Minute segment on Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

“Since working with Saturday Night Takeaway, I’m now a production secretary with ITV, working on some really cool projects. The jobs involve working with Twofour in Plymouth, so that was the icing on the cake to be able to stay in the city. One of them is working with the comedian Rosie Jones, exploring disability hate online, of which she receives a lot. It’s a coincidence that that subject happens to be close to my heart.

Never a dull moment

“We’ve met and we still message from time to time. She’s so funny and such a big inspiration, not just as a disabled person, but as someone who just works really hard. People give her stick, saying she’s given work just because she’s disabled, but that’s such rubbish. We’ll be hanging out and she’ll be working on her book on her phone and I know she’ll be off doing stand up in the evening. Never a dull moment with Rosie.”

Frankie on his travels in Lisbon

“I absolutely loved my time at Arts University Plymouth, I met some amazing people. The creative space and the access to equipment is just amazing. Being surrounded by so many creatives and artists, it was so inspiring. You are really encouraged to develop your own artistic style which is really lovely, especially compared to some people’s experience of film courses, which are quite restrictive. It’s hard to find this experience anywhere else.

Work hard

“One thing that I will say is work really hard. Nothing will be handed to you. You have to take every blow and be humble. You’ve gotta work from the bottom up, no matter how good you think you are. If you wanna be a filmmaker, then take any job and make films with the money you make. I’ve done telesales, worked in a bank, an office, and I’ve taken something from every job I’ve had. The biggest thing you learn in film is that it’s a massive team sport, so leave your ego at the door.”

Lucy Leake, Assistant Dean and Principal Lecturer of BA (Hons) Film & Screen Arts said, “Frankie was an absolute joy to work with. His work ethic not only helped him to achieve his creative ambitions, but encouraged his peers and friends on the course to reach theirs. He always made time to work as crew on other peoples’ projects as well as his own, and brought a positive can-do attitude to every film project, as well as a lot of laughter!

Unique creative talent

“The film industries have huge employment potential for everyone to bring their unique creative talents to, and Frankie’s success shows how working hard, being adaptable and having resilience really pays off. I can’t wait to invite Frankie back to Arts University Plymouth to talk to our current Film students about his experiences working in film and TV.”

Frankie worked on ‘The Devil’s Hour’ out now on Amazon Prime, featuring Peter Capaldi and Jessica Raine

The latest project Frankie worked on, The Devil’s Hour, a psychological thriller series featuring Peter Capaldi, is out now on Amazon Prime.

Top image: Frankie Hocking – Image by Tommy Hatwell

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

WhatsApp

