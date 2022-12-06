D&CFilm

Piratical Weapons of the 7 Seas!

Being a pirate can be a dangerous job, sea monsters, the navy… other pirates! All pose a threat an honest pirate on their voyages, and they need to defend themselves!

Join as Captain Killigrew shows off and demonstrates some of the most piratical weapons and share tales of how he has used them on the high seas across the globe.

Melons will be smashed and maybe even slashed… a non-festive piratical alternative.

Following the show there will be chance to take a closer look at some of the weapons used and pose for pictures and ask questions if you wish.

The Poly, Falmouth. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Suitable 4+ Ticket Price: £6 | 17 December | 10:30am. Tickets

Swashbuckling Cornwall | web | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

