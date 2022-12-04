Infamous witch site venue for immersive fest of film

Exeter was the first, and the last, place in England where women were hung as witches. Craft Cinema, as part of the BFI’s ‘In Dreams Are Monsters Season’, takes this infamous history as the starting point for a unique, immersive festival of film, woven through with art and performance.

Expanded cinema festival

The expanded cinema festival will take place after dark, December 8-10, 2022 in Rougemont Gardens. The place is where, over 300 years ago, a crowd gathered to demand that three women, Temperance Lloyd, Susannah Edwards, and Mary Trembles – now known as the Bideford Witches – were sentenced to be hung as witches; an injustice that became the catalyst that brought to an end the period of witch hunts in England.

“Exeter’s unique history, as the last place in England to hang women as witches, makes it the perfect place in the country to do something interesting with cinema, and explore the horror archetype of ‘The Witch”, says David Salas the Creative Director of CRAFT CINEMA, and a lecturer in Film Practice & Exhibition at the University of Exeter

Celebrating horror

In Dreams Are Monsters is a major BFI UK-wide film and events season celebrating the horror genre on screen, supported by the BFI Film Audience Network (made possible with National Lottery funding), and the ICO.

Fresh, inventive and inclusive

The season provides a fresh, inventive and inclusive take on the horror genre tracing how the imagery of nightmare has been created through film, and how stories of monsters have always been political. The national season features five mythical horror archetypes – the beast, ghost, vampire, witch and zombie – In Dreams Are Monsters explores how these monstrous bodies have been represented on screen over the last hundred years and how they have been reclaimed by new voices in horror filmmaking.

Craft Cinema’s site-specific, event is part of the In Dreams are Monsters season hosted by the Exeter Phoenix, and in collaboration with Exeter’s legendary music venue The Cavern; weird-cinema connoisseurs Spinning Path Films; and award-winning filmmaker Ashley Thorpe. In Exeter, In Dreams Are Monsters has seen sold out shows and a refreshing selection of films, seldom seen in the cinema.

In Dreams Are Monsters

In November there has been new live music performance for the seminal 19th Century Swedish documentary on witches Haxan by the cult band The Memorials, the first Blaxploitation horror film, Blacula with Q&As with the director William Craine, and a pop-up retro VHS store at Positive Light Projects before the found footage masterwork Everything is Terrible: The Great Satan.

The season continues with Craft Cinema @ The Last Place in England to Hang Women as Witches, and ends with an Alternative Xmas Party at the Exeter Phoenix with the Christmas Horror Comedy Krampus on Wednesday 14 December.

Craft Cinema @ Rougemont Gardens: The Last Place in England to Hang Women as Witches, promises an interesting take on Exeter’s specific local history, as it is being programmed by MA International Film Business Students from the University of Exeter and the London Film School.

The UK is a hot spot for film production and leads the way in immersive cinema, with companies like Secret Cinema developing new ways to experience film as entertainment. It is a highly competitive course and the students themselves are a truly international group of cinephiles and professionals, expected to take their place at the forefront of the film industry worldwide, with students coming from Asia, North America, South America, Africa and Europe.

Their perspective and response to the hanging of the women from North Devon, The Bideford Witches over 300 years ago, will be unique and feature weird and wonderful short films woven with art and performance.

The Film Festival programme is split across 6 unique immersive screenings

Tickets are now on sale and are available from the Exeter Phoenix In Dreams Are Monsters page https://exeterphoenix.org.uk/events/craft-cinema-festival-pass/. Tickets start at a witchy £6.66.

