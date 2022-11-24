The best film locations in Devon, and how to find them!

Quaint old villages, green rolling hills and secluded beaches, it can not be said that Devon has a shortage of suitable locations for your next video production. In this short blog we wanted to share a few useful resources to help you plan your next video production in Devon.

Some of the quickest and easiest ways to find locations are through the online location directories. As a video production studio in Devon we use them all the time and so do some of the biggest studios in the world. Often online directories have the contact details to get permission to certain locations as well which is very useful, especially for private land.

This may sound like a curve ball but going on Instagram and typing in a local hashtag like #Devon is a great way to find interesting places and hideaways locally. Often the description of the location in the post… if not, feel free to reach out to people and ask. This is a great free way to find a film location in Devon.

Film in Devon says exactly what it says on the tin. It’s website is full of images of locations from riverside spots, fields and woods to towns, cities and secret hideaways. All locations are able to be used for film work and the organization has contact details of the people who can give the green light. The only annoying thing about this website is that they keep each location’s location secret. You can only find out where they are through contacting the website directly.

This may sound like a strange place to find film locations but Visit Devon’s directory of must see places is also a fantastic resource for finding potential locations for filming in Devon. Whether it’s a natural monument or private space, there are a number of great images, ownership details and the contact details of those people.

Maybe it’s a fashion shoot, maybe you need a lifestyle setup, maybe you’re looking for the perfect room for a product shoot. Just this year we’ve contacted people through AirBnB to ask them to use their space as a set. Sometimes the host may request some extra payment but often they are completely fine with it. Make sure you contact your insurance provider to make sure your policy covers any damages to the house.

The UK Film Location film directory is probably the largest collection of spaces for use in film available. There are heaps of locations in Devon, from abandoned buildings, old farm houses and grand gardens. Similar to Film In Devon, you can see the locations, download them and add them to whatever documents and decks you want but you can’t find out the ownership details and exact location without contacting the site. It’s worth taking a look as there really are heaps of locations here.

