“Mind-bending, surreal and frightening” | Sam Beamish on Into The Mine

Into the Mine is a perfect example of shoe-string filmmaking. Visually and emotionally ambitious, creating the film pushed ingenuity and skills to another level and drew on the talents and generosity of the community. There’s a deep sense of place, a deep sense of film as well as a deep sense of… depth. We caught up with writer / director Sam Beamish to dig into what got him scampering in the dark

A combo of crime capper, horror and psychological thriller… where did the idea for Into The Mine come from?

The idea came to me after I finished making a short horror film called Window to Myself (which was selected for the South West Filmathon: The Sequel). I was interested in making a bigger, more ambitious film using the resources available to me.

Luckily a friend of mine owns an old adit in her garden and as soon as I found out I was excited. I hadn’t seen it for myself, but friends had, and I knew if we were given the green light to use it, we would have something really unique on our hands. Ideas immediately started to snowball and I thought a lot about what stories you could tell in a mine and the horror of being trapped in one. I think I had a first draft of the script before I had even seen it. After a chat with my friend and her family they kindly agreed to let us use it in the film, but they said we really ought to inspect it first due to its size. After a visit to the location it became clear that the adit wouldn’t be big enough for the story we wanted to tell, but the entrance is the one used in the final film.

In terms of genre, you’re quite right, there’s certainly a bit of blending going on there. Psychological Thriller is one of my favourite genres and I’m a massive horror fan, and it certainly lends itself very well to the location. I also knew my DoP and I could create something mind-bending, surreal and frightening. The crime element of being on the run not only provided a brilliant entry into the mine, where the majority of the drama happens, but it also gave us a great excuse to show off some beautiful Cornish landscapes.

Where did you film it and what were the challenges with making it? You even created your own mine – how?

We filmed the scenes including the entry to the mine using an adit in a friend’s garden. But the start of the film is shot in Zennor, it’s such a beautiful location and is a fountain of colour and emptiness. Atmosphere and setting are really important to us and we wanted the audience to feel like they’re in Cornwall on the run with this unlikely pair of criminals. Also it’s a part of Cornwall which feels largely untouched by tourism, we wanted to show the open landscapes and for it to feel vast and barren, so that when you enter the mine it feels claustrophobic and tense.

The mine scenes were filmed in another friend’s barn/garage. We looked at a few locations but that was the biggest space we could find and the walls and floor and height of the ceiling all worked in our favour. Especially as it needed to be big enough to include a ladder for one of the main set pieces of the film.

We created the mine by clearing everything out and using sheets and sheets of tarpaulin to black out the barn so it was pitch black inside.

The biggest challenge was that we were limited to a handful of days of filming, and nearly everyday there was fierce wind, which meant we had to re-dub some scenes, which myself and my DoP hadn’t done before. It was certainly a learning experience.

The ending sequence is filmed at Porthgwara near Lands End. Funnily enough, we had intended to film at Pedn near Porthcurno as it’s home to some amazing caves. But sadly a delay in filming meant we missed low tide, so Porthgwara was the next best thing. But I’m so glad we filmed there in the end, there’s a real mysticism to the place, and the end result was really emotional, thanks to our brilliant actors.

There are some lovely visual elements, where do you get that visual inspiration from and which filmmakers do you admire?

I’m a big fan of close-up shots, especially showing the face. I like to see what characters are feeling and how they’re reacting to what’s happening around them. I also think that helps add to the feeling of claustrophobia after they enter the mine. Before then we included a lot more wide-angle shots, and that was deliberate to show the contrast between the two main settings of the film.

The biggest inspiration for me was Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining and most folk horror films out there, including Ben Wheatley’s A Field in England. Also, randomly, I was inspired by Rian Johnson’s The Last Jedi for a couple of scenes, there’s that scene where Finn wakes up from a coma, gasping, and I really like how disorientating that is. I also love the work of Panos Cosmatos, in particular, Beyond the Black Rainbow and I think the way he frames shots is really beautiful – that was a big inspiration for some of my favourite shots in the film, where the characters are looking up and down the mine. I also like Luca Guadagnino too, and how he creates a sense of place in his films.

My DoP is a massive fan of 90s/ early 2000’s thrillers and we actually shot the film on a Canon Xl-H1 using DV tape. A few people have said parts of the film remind them of Silence of the Lambs, particularly the opening scene, and that’s huge praise for us!

One of the biggest inspirations for me as a filmmaker has been Mark Jenkin’s Bait, being from Cornwall, it was hard not to get excited about that. I also love what Spinning Path are doing in Devon – I’m a big fan of Shuttlecock and Rhapsody in Blood. I also really like the filmography of Sophie Littman – her latest short is on the iPlayer and is called Know the Grass. I also watch a lot of low budget films, if you haven’t heard of folk filmmaking type it into YouTube, it’s like going down a rabbit hole. There are great filmmakers dropping top quality feature films on YouTube for free – and every time I watch one I think, yeah, I can do this. Some of them are even better than some of the blockbuster films I’ve seen recently.

There are distinct tones to the film – did you intentionally play with ideas of light and dark in the setting and the characters?

I think we knew quite early on what tones we wanted to convey. For example, at the start of the film, we knew we wanted to create a sense of panic, which carries the audience to the mine, and from there we wanted to create a sense of impending doom. That’s reflected through the use of light and dark as you alluded to. I can’t take credit for the amazing lighting in the film, that’s down to my DoP, but I know he was very intentional with lighting, particularly, when characters walk into darkness or parts of their face are masked in it. I very much trusted him to control the lighting and he didn’t disappoint.

How did you find the actors and how did they cope with working in the dark?

I got very lucky with casting the film. I initially put out a casting call on actors and filmmakers in Cornwall/Devon on Facebook. That’s when Jordan Scrase who plays Jack contacted me. Jordan used to attend the same secondary school as me growing up and I knew he went to drama school and has a lot of experience performing. He really blew me away in his audition and said he liked the script. I think he had a good idea of who Jack was quite early on. I’ve since seen Jordan act in other productions, most notably, The St Just Ordinalia, in which he played the lead role of Jesus and he was equally fantastic.

I was also very lucky to cast Isaac Thompson who plays Ed. Isaac was recommended to me through the amazing John Brolly, who is a well-known drama teacher and family friend in West Cornwall. Neither Jordan or Isaac had been in a short film before, but they managed to capture the innocence/power dynamic we were after, and nearly everyone who has seen the film has told me how amazing the pair of them are.

Sam Beamish

Bill Mumford who plays Ed’s dad is actually the dad of one of my friends and acts in plays in West Cornwall too. The adit we used in the film actually belongs to Bill. He was only in the film for a short while, but brought the emotion we were after, and we’re indebted to him as a lot of the film wouldn’t have been made without his help.

Bridie Simons who plays the Mine Girl was recommended to me by Jowan Jacobs, another actor from West Cornwall. Bridie was really great to work with and brought this ethereal quality to the role which we wanted.

And last but not least, Jack Wallis, is a close friend and takes on anything we throw at him! The voice of the Miner you hear in the film is a distorted version of his voice, it was his first time speaking in Cornish and he smashed it.

Most of the filming was done with Jordan and Isaac who did long days shooting without complaining. They didn’t have any issues working in the dark and dived in with both feet. We worked in a really collaborative way so often the actors would have great suggestions of how they felt their characters would act in a scene and things they wanted to try. They were also very supportive of each other, which ironically is in stark contrast to the characters they play!

What attracts you to a story and what’s next for Into The Mine and yourself?

I’ve thought about this a lot lately. I think I have to have a really strong concept to start with, it’s got to have legs, then the rest of it comes easily enough. I’m really interested in human flaws and how characters overcome them and I like an element of ambiguity in my projects. I think there’s the story you write, then there’s the story the audience takes away with them, and that’s part of the fun.

The first thing I’m probably going to do next is star in a couple of my DoP’s short films. I owe him big time for helping me out on the film and working with him is always such good fun, so I’ll try my best in front of the camera.

I’ve then got some short film ideas I’d like to start moving forward. There’s a couple of concepts I’m really excited by. But the issue is nearly always funding, how to source it, and building on your last piece of work. I’m at a stage where my writing can almost be divided into two categories – films you can realistically make with a low to no budget, and films you’d need a decent budget to produce. But hopefully one day I can close the gap.

Looking forward to whatever you decide on next! Thanks for your time, Sam.

