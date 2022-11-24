In Into The Mine, written and directed by Sam Beamish, two on-the-run novice criminals try to evade capture by heading down an abandoned mineshaft. But as we all know, they shouldn’t go into the mine at all. In fact, if it were up to us, they would have side-stepped crime altogether and be living a happy life by the coast. But then we would miss the psycho-descent into covetous greed and folk-inspired spirits.

Into The Mine is simple and ambitious. Two young people on the run is straightforward. But within that, there’s a depth even before they head to the deep. There’s an early shot showing sea, moor and the two run aways. There’s desperation in this isolation.

There are inspired shots with pacey visual storytelling. In terms of technicals, Sam and DoP Sol Warwick do wonders by keeping the darkness at bay just enough to create atmospheric, mind-bending claustrophobia. And the ‘horror’ elements are deeply satisfying, with a folk-ish, film-ish familiarity that reinforces those fears about things that go bump in the mine.

Shot in West Cornwall, the two-man crew of Sam and Sol created a set to replicate a mine on no budget, using lights, a friend’s barn, caves at local beaches, another friend’s adit and what else they could find. It’s a creative, filmmaking ingenuity that adds dimensions to the darkness.

Cornwall actors Jordan Scrase and Isaac Thompson endure the gloom and the descent into madness and unearth their own particular escape, balancing that dive into their own characters.

Sam is also savvy enough to leave the audience piecing elements together, like a torchlight only showing parts of a cavernous underground areas. Into The Mine leaves you wanting to avoid any of those spaces, while piquing your interest to peep in – to peer into the chasm of who you might be, what you might become… and what might be down there.

Read our interview with Sam Beamish.

