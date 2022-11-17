Awakening From Silence | revolutionary optimism

High concept, but with a straight-forward message, Alex Falconer’s Awakening From Silence, is an imaginative and absorbing call to action.

With the greys, blues and hues of a Big Brother type world, the action largely takes place underground. Or rather, the lack of action takes place there. And that action is a narrated coming of realisation in a world where culpability with oil and fossil fuels creates zombiefied silence.

Combine the visual and sensual sensibilities of the 1984 Apple Macintosh ad, alongside Don’t Die Of Ignorance and mix it with the dramatic reach of a ground-breaking 70s TV show and you’ll get the idea of the feel. Alex says he was heavily influenced by The Matrix.

And it’s the in-built drama, pacing, visuals, soundscape and story-telling punch that draws comparison with this alongside those iconic flics.

Rather than drowning within the dankness of the underground and being lost within the cavernous space, Alex creates a stylised, spacious yet suffocating world there.

And with the 70s drama sensibility, it feels it could go on to be an unnerving series.

Playing with dark and light, the message is full on about climate action. And the dramatisation explains why, offers a means out and creatively makes the best out of resources, for a stylish, edgy and urgent take on the world. We chatted to Alex about Awakening From Silence.

You tell powerful stories. Why did climate action appeal to you and how did the idea for Awakening From Silence develop?

Firstly, that’s very kind of you to say, so thank you. The climate crisis is the biggest problem we face not just as a society, but as a species, it’s so big in fact it’s almost impossible to really grapple with the magnitude of it. With that in mind I wanted to make a film that explored how someone can go from dormant to revolutionary and all the barriers they have to smash to get there. Too often the problem is posed as the apocalypse and for me, even if there is just a glimmer of hope, that is what we have to latch on to and say to people, its down to us to fight back.

I was lucky enough to be selected to adapt a spoken work piece entitled ‘She Sells Shell’ by a very talented artist called Megan Chapman, as part of the Behind the Postcard tour. This was a response to the G7 coming to Cornwall and a chance to speak about what concerned the people, not just what benefited the leaders who stormed the county. When I read the piece I immediately connected with the environmental message but wanted to take it one step further and weave revolutionary optimism into it. I wanted to say enough of these leaders that don’t represent us, its time for people to fight back and take charge.

Visually what inspired you and what were you looking to create?

I was heavily inspired by The Matrix and a lot of silhouette photography. When speaking about such huge topics as climate change and revolution, I feel a sense of scale is required and I wanted to create something that was sensory and visceral. Of course the question then arises, how do we make such a thing on £2000. Luckily we live in Cornwall and there’s a reason Hollywood often comes to visit.

The location is amazing… and you use it amazingly. Where is it and why did you use it?

Yes, we were very happy with the location and were very lucky to find it. It’s called Carnglaze Caverns and it’s just off the A38, not far from Liskeard. It’s an old slate mine, now a tourist attraction and the owners were very kind to let us use it. The size, the way the light bounces off the walls, the fact there was an underground pool and logistically it had power which not many caves do.

The look and feel is crisply stylised, how deeply did you work on that with the actors, designer, costumes and sounds?

Very, I’ve always prescribed to the idea that a director should surround themselves with more talented people than them, I always see my role as getting the very best out of people, whilst also balancing everything to fit a unified vision. I’m very lucky that my partner Sammy is my Production Designer, we spent many long nights working on the look of the film and she spent even more long nights creating the costumes. It’s obviously a very physical performance from Ellie so we had many long conversations about the character, but also made sure to create an environment where they could really embody the character. It was cold, they were dirty, we were underground, this all helped Ellie to be able to switch into character by making it as real and tangible as possible. My sound guy is Chris and we’ve worked together for years and he’s someone I trust wholeheartedly with any project I do. We’ve got a really good way of working, of bouncing off inspiration to one another and then working together to fine tune the final result.

What has the feedback been to Awakening from Silence?

Very positive, it did 10 dates as part of the Hall for Cornwall Behind the Postcard tour and received some very warm words from audiences and it’s also been screened at Cornwall Film Festival as part of the Best of the West programme, which is very special as it takes place in my hometown of Falmouth.



It feels like it could be a series. Are there any plans to build on the short?

That’s interesting you say that, it was an almighty effort to film it in 10 hours, so you always do wonder what you could do with more time and money. For now it’ll sit as a standalone piece as I’m currently working on a play, a modern adaptation of Bertolt Brecht’s Fear and Misery of the Third Reich, entitled Fear and Hope in Fallen Britain, and a new short that’s a follow up from Escape which I made in 2018.

Awakening from Silence by Alex Falconer was at the Cornwall Film Festival Best of The West screening.

Alex Falconer | web | Instagram | Twitter

