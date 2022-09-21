Enys Men | mind-bending Cornish folk horror

BFI Distribution announces that Enys Men, written, directed and photographed by Mark Jenkin, will be released in UK and Ireland cinemas on 13 January 2023.

Mark Jenkin’s Enys Men is a mind-bending Cornish folk horror set in 1973 that unfolds on an uninhabited island off the Cornish coast. A wildlife volunteer’s daily observations of a rare flower take a dark turn into the strange and metaphysical, forcing both her and viewers to question what is real and what is nightmare. Is the landscape not only alive but sentient?

UK premiere

It’s the second feature from the visionary mind of the Cornish filmmaker follows 2019’s hand-crafted, BAFTA-winning breakout hit BAIT. Enys Men had its world premiere in Director’s Fortnight, Cannes 2022, and received outstanding reviews. Its UK premiere takes place at the 66th BFI London Film Festival in partnership with American Express on 11 October at BFI Southbank, where it is screening in Official Competition in NFT1.

Innovative and authentic

Shot by Mark on grainy 16mm colour film stock and with his trademark post-synched sound, the form feels both innovative and authentic to the period. Filmed on location around the disused tin mines of West Penwith, it is also an ode to Cornwall’s rich folklore and natural beauty.

Mary Woodvine

Mary Woodvine (Poldark, Judge John Deed, Doc Martin), who played Sandra in Bait, is The Volunteer. She reunites with Bait co-star Edward Rowe (The Witcher, House of the Dragon) who is The Boatman. Based in West Cornwall, and previously working in theatre, film and television for over 30 years, Mary Woodvine is in almost every scene of the film and gives an astonishing, naturalistic performance, working with minimal dialogue and with the camera following her in extreme close-up.

Filmmaker Mark Jenkin is based in a studio in Newlyn, West Cornwall where he writes, edits and scores his films himself. After making a number of short and mid-length films including Bronco’s House (2015), his debut feature Bait premiered at the Berlinale 2019 and was released in the UK by BFI Distribution.

Word-of-mouth

Through critical acclaim and word-of-mouth it became a huge arthouse hit, eventually screening at hundreds of cinemas and taking over half a million at the UK box office. Mark Jenkin and his producers, Linn Waite and Kate Byers, won the BAFTA for Outstanding Debut by a Writer, Producer or Director. Mark received further awards from film festivals around the world and he was honoured with a Grand Bard’s Award for Special Achievement in Cornwall.

Haunting

Mark composed the original score for Enys Men which will be released by Invada Records. The soundtrack also features Kan Me written and performed by Gwenno especially for the film. Sung in Cornish, this haunting track (May Song in English) appears on Gwenno’s album Tresor (Heavenly) which was released in July and is nominated for the 2022 Mercury Prize.

In the run up to Enys Men’s release, Jenkin will undertake a Q&A tour around the UK with a number of dates in Cornwall. Mary Woodvine will be present at some of the dates. Full details of the tour will be announced.

The Cinematic DNA of Enys Men

To contextualise the film and the inspirations behind it, giving audiences the opportunity to enjoy some rich and rarely seen content, BFI Southbank and BFI Player have invited Mark Jenkin to programme a season, The Cinematic DNA of Enys Men. Including features, documentaries, TV programmes and shorts, the season will run throughout January 2023. Full details will be announced.

In April 2023 Enys Men will be released on BFI Blu-ray/DVD (Dual Format Edition) with contextual extras and on BFI Player where it will join Bait and a selection of Jenkin’s early work.

Stone island

Enys Men is pronounced ‘mane’ and means stone island in Cornish. Menhirs, or standing stones (from the Cornish for long stone) are monumental stones, prolific across Cornwall, typically dating from the Bronze Age.

Enys Men is written and directed by Mark Jenkin and produced by Denzil Monk. It is a Bosena Production, presented by Film4 in association with Sound/Image Cinema Lab.

Enys Men UK premiere at BFI London Film Festival 2022, screening in Official Competition Tue 11 October, 6.10pm & Wed 12 October, 3.15pm, NFT1, BFI Southbank Director Q&A tour UK-wide in January, with extra dates in Cornwall At BFI Southbank and on BFI Player in January: The Cinematic DNA of ENYS MEN, a season programmed by Mark Jenkin BFI Blu-ray/DVD and BFI Player release in April

top image: The Volunteer (Mary Woodvine) in Enys Men

