Abbie Hills is passionate about inclusion and her Dazey Hills talent agency reflects that passion along with her joy of supporting people in their careers. She shares what excites her and what makes her pull her hair out

The Dazey Hills Company is a boutique talent agency – what does that mean?

Abbie Hills: To me, boutique means small and select. I run my agency this way so that I can provide bespoke management to each of my clients. I am passionate about diversity and inclusion, but cannot represent everyone who approaches us.

How did you find yourself running a talent agency, and what attracts you to what you do?

Abbie Hills: I founded my talent agency when studying my Masters in Arts Management. I wanted to create an accessible management platform for Talent outside of London. We’ve spread further afield now, and represent clients across the UK. I love knowing that I can support my clients at any stage of their journey, and I’m really passionate about guiding Actors who may be at the beginning of their career.

You represent actors and crew, how do people get on your books?

Abbie Hills: My books open a few times throughout the year, so when they are open I welcome applications from Talent. However, I am also happy to network with Talent over social media, or those just seeking a bit of advice. Even if my books aren’t open, I like to leave my inbox open. If there isn’t a place for you right now, then we may be able to pick the conversation up in the future! Either way, it’s always a pleasure to network with Talent.

You won the Positive Role Model Award for Disability at the NDA Awards ’21. What did that entail and why is it important to show disability as part of a production?

Abbie Hills: I was so fortunate to be considered for the NDA awards let alone win! It’s a pioneering award ceremony that really puts diversity first – which is so exciting to me. As someone with a disability working in the industry, I have come across so many challenges, and now it excites me to think that I can be part of breaking down those barriers for people. We need more disability representation within the entertainment industry – not only as a ‘subject’ on screen, but in crew roles too! Heads of Department! Writers! Directors! The lot. I am currently doing some work towards supporting disabled people in the industry, but can’t say much more yet.

What is the most rewarding thing about what you do, and what makes you pull your hair out?

Abbie Hills: Working with my clients and joining them on their journey, and celebrating those wins! That’s the most rewarding thing. Also, if ever I take a call to give someone advice and they come back to me later expressing how much I’ve helped them – that’s the best feeling.

In terms of pulling my hair out – usually it’s technology’s fault. An email that won’t send, a self tape that won’t upload. All of that stuff when you are on a tight deadline is stressful!

Thanks Abbie!

The Dazey Hills Talent Agency | web | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

top image: Abbie Hills courtesy of Mike Bell Photography

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

WhatsApp

