Bury The Eagle | obsession, escapism and boxing

Christian Attree finished his time at the University of Plymouth with his film Bury The Eagle, a compelling tale of a boxer being dedicated to a lifestyle he’s driven to leave. He told us what led him to the story, and why he finds boxing so intriguing

Where did the idea for Bury The Eagle come from?

Christian: The idea was initiated after watching ‘Requiem for A Dream’ as I was a huge fan of the themes of obsession and escapism throughout and I really enjoyed the use of its Hip-Hop Montage Editing. Over the course of University and making a variety of different films I always wanted to film in a pub and create a cool party sequence. So when coming up with the boxing idea I tried to link those locations. The EXIT sign was the first key motif I thought of and I wanted it to be the contributing factor to someone who’s trapped and needs a sign to escape. As someone who has just finished University and beginning a new life, I felt this motif could not only reflect the character, but also myself and others who are looking to find a new journey, and that sometimes a change in path is the best thing to do.

Where did the idea for Bury The Eagle come from?

Christian: For me boxing films are all about psychology. Boxing is a mind sport and I find the lifestyle of a boxer extremely fascinating. I decided to de-glamorize the sport as though films usually portray the sport in a cinematic and attractive way, what really goes on behind the scenes is far more captivating, and I wanted to explore this through this short.

What or who inspires your visual storytelling?

Christian: I am a huge fan and admirer of the show ‘Better Call Saul’. Primarily for its cinematography and visual storytelling. I always look back to the show as it helps with my ideas and creativity constructing shots.

Where did you get your cast and crew?

Christian: My crew is a culmination of my University coursemates and good friends. I was extremely lucky to have worked with such talented and hardworking people. My close friend Dan Oxley who helped create all the music was especially key in developing my ideas and enhancing the films style I so desperately wanted.

In terms of the cast, I came across most of them through online websites and recommendations from other people. Having no budget meant I had to search deep to find actors who are looking for experience and would look good for the roles. The lead actor Daryl Smith-Wightman was a treat to work with, and I believe he instigated exactly what I was looking for in the main protagonist. Ryan Burle who plays his friend in the pub gave a great energy and innovation to his character and he was very enjoyable and easy going to work with. Ryan Noire is someone I have collaborated with in numerous of my own projects. He is very professional and committed and was excellent bringing his own ideas and forming into the Trainer role.

What’s the significance of the clips of Night of the Living Dead?

Christian: The Night Of the Living Dead scenes is a link to the ‘EXIT SIGN’ and how its lure is slowly emerging into the main character’s mind – as is with the zombies slowly approaching the characters. It’s also one of the first films I ever watched which truly affected/distrubed me and that to me is what powerful cinema is – I almost wanted to share that experience with the audience as the main characters’ reactions are very similar to my own.

Where does Bury The Eagle fit with your other work and what’s next for you?

Christian: Bury The Eagle will hopefully be the beginning of my filmmaking journey. I want it to represent what I can achieve and I hope to use this as a base for future work. I am currently seeking work to be a camera operator trainee and hope to eventually become a DOP, having creative freedom and one day work on films/television shows with a wide audience.

Thank you, Christian, and good luck!

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

WhatsApp

