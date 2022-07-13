Outdoor cinema this summer

Get cool and get out to the outdoor cinemas this summer. Relax as the dimpsy dusk darkens to night and the magical light of the screen lights up your imagination.

Exeter Phoenix’s Outdoor Cinema, Big Screen in the Park

From Wednesday 10 August to Saturday 13 August, the Studio 74 and Exeter Phoenix team have four films to tickle everyone’s genre in the city’s Northernhay Gardens. The films under the stars are:

Honey, I Shrunk The Kids

French Dispatch

No Time To Die

Back The Future

Open Air Cinema, Plymouth

The Open Air Cinema in Plymouth is at the iconic Tinside Lido, with an ocean full of iconic films over three wonderful weekends.

Organisers, the people at Plymouth Arts Cinema, said: “We will be screening Hollywood Classics, cult favourites, screen treasures new and old, there really is something for everyone.”

Friday 5 August: West Side Story (2021)

Saturday 6 August: Top Gun

Sunday 7 August: The French Dispatch

Friday 19 August: Mamma Mia!

Saturday 20 August: Withnail and I

Sunday 21 August: Singin’ in the Rain

Friday 2 September: Blade Runner

Saturday 3 September: The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Sunday 4 September: Cabaret

Cornwall Outdoor Summer Screenings

The annual outdoor summer screenings from the Cornwall Film Festival team have an odd edge this year.

“Looking at our team’s longlist we noticed a theme,” they said: “Bizarre and curious relationships.”

With that in mind, they’re screening “strange films, peculiar filmmakers, weird genres or forgotten formats.” Ideal for the hot summer nights! The films take place in Falmouth’s Kimberley Park.

Wed, 20 Jul: The Eyes of Tammy Faye (book)

Fri, 29 Jul: Last Night in Soho (book)

Fri, 12 Aug: Coda (book)

top image: Exeter Phoenix’s Outdoor Cinema, Big Screen in the Park

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

WhatsApp

