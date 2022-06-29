Female-focused digital film fest | Cine Sisters

Cine Sisters SW is a collective of womxn working in film and living in Devon & Cornwall. They launched in Sept 2020 with our aim to develop a network that provides inspiration, supports their members to create projects on a range of platforms, and offers small funded opportunities for womxn filmmakers in our region.

They are excited to announce that they are crowdfunding to host Plymouth’s first female-focused digital film festival!

Pushing boundaries

They want to highlight the innovative work of womxn working within, and pushing the boundaries of, filmmaking (incorporating, animation, 3D and immersive reality content) within Devon, Cornwall and the South West.

They want to programme screenings, workshops, talks and networking events led by female-identifying contributors.

They have been shortlisted for Crowdfunder’s Creative + Digital Plymouth Competition, which means that they are eligible for match funding against milestones.

Support and share

They’d love your support to make this happen, whether this is by donating (if you can) or by sharing the word! Every little bit helps.

You can check out further details here: https://crowdfunder.co.uk/p/cine-sisters-sw-film-festival

