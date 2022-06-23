Events, characters and risk | Graham Pitt on his Tudor films

Portraying the Tudor world is always going to be a big task for an indie filmmaker. Graham Pitt explains what drew him to the era… and why he’s going back…

I’ve always been keen on history and, in particular, like many, in the Tudor period. It affords such rich material for film with its eminently dramatic events and strong characters. So, it was never a difficult decision opting to go ahead and try to make a Tudor drama. Yes, as an independent filmmaker with no budget, it was quite a risk and ambitious, but that only added to the appeal and excitement of it all. For sure, it was going to be a challenge and I would have to strike the right balance between my ambition and the constraints of my abilities and resources, if I was going to pull it off.

And so, ‘Where Thunder Reigns’ was conceived and the screenplay written. Not only did I want to undertake a project in a genre not usually associated with independent filmmaking, I also wanted to pursue a theme never explored, as far as I am aware, in any of the many previous Tudor productions at any level. Namely, whether or not the courtier and diplomat during the reign of Henry VIII, Sir Thomas Wyatt, had ever had an affair with the king’s second wife, Anne Boleyn. Although a subject not previously developed in film, it nevertheless has been one of some intrigue to both historians and literary commentators alike.

Boyd Rogers and Julia O’Toole as the Duke of Norfolk and Elizabeth Boleyn respectively

Sir Thomas Wyatt was the leading poet of the day, having introduced the sonnet to these shores from Italy. Within his poetry he became an accomplished exponent of the allegory, writing in such a way as to say one thing, seemingly quite innocuous, when in actual fact, to the few in the know, having an entirely different and sometimes conspiratorial meaning.

Phil Baker as Thomas Cromwell

It is in this allegorical poetry that some analysts believe there are references to Anne Boleyn and Wyatt’s amorous feelings for her, although this is disputed by others. Nevertheless, it offered me an insight into a teasing storyline. Did they? Or didn’t they? Accordingly, ‘Where Thunder Reigns’ picks up on this thread and acquires its title from one of Wyatt’s most famous poems, Circa regna tonat – Around thrones it thunders. Wyatt wrote this poem while under arrest in the Tower of London, where to his distress was forced to witness Anne Boleyn’s execution from the bell tower.

Graham Pitt – Writer, Producer, Director

Production successfully went ahead, followed by post-production. Eighteen months later saw the delivery of the completed film. While being proud of what everyone achieved, the extent of the production and the standard attained, I am my own worst critic and always looking to improve upon things. So much so, that consequently, with the aim of doing even better, I recently came to the decision to undertake another Tudor drama, ‘Come The May Fall’. This also deals with the downfall of Anne Boleyn, and as a subject I appreciate only too well has been covered by numerous other productions, I am mindful that once again I need to come at it from a different angle and give the whole story a new, alternative narrative. As to what that approach is, not wanting to give too much away for now, there’s a clue within the title.

top image: Martin Challinor in the lead role of Thomas Wyatt

