At a time when it seems like Johnny Depp has been holding court, literally as well as figuratively, it’s time to take a look at a decade old movie now that got the same mixed reviews as did his latest day in court. There isn’t a movie Depp has starred in exuding his iconic stoic comic demeanour, a contradiction in terms, that hasn’t become a large part of Depp’s brand. His detached countenance flavoured with subtle humour have become his patent and that is what critics have said is the only real part of Dark Shadows that ‘worked’ for them.

Why This Film – Why Now?

As students are set to begin summer term, many have been watching the defamation case Depp filed against his ex, Amber Heard. It all stems from an article released in 2018 as an op-ed in the Washington Post in which Heard accused Depp of being abusive and herself as being a survivor of abuse. The following year Depp filed an unsuccessful defamation case against the Sun newspaper in the UK, and the courtroom drama is continuing to this day with his current legal battle.

With time on their hands, students are urged to watch and review Dark Shadows on those laptop for students that have fast speeds on their CPUs and graphics cards. Graphics cards most students require have at least 16 GB of memory because of all the video games they play and streaming movies they watch. This will make viewing Dark Shadows all the better for the crystal clear cinematography with some amazing shots of beaches on the south coast of Devon. Much of the film was shot in the studio, but the nature scenes at the beach were filmed near Start Point at Great Mattiscombe Sands.

On Again, Off Again

Dark Shadows is film #8 in which he collaborated with Tim Burton, a close friend and famed director. The movie also stars Michelle Pfeiffer, Eva Green, Jonathan Frid and Bella Heathcote who is both Victoria until bitten by Barnabas (Depp) and reborn moments later as Josette. This would make for an interesting twist in any other than a Burton/Depp collaboration but for the iconic pair, nothing is a twist. It’s all on again, off again and why the dry, caustic comedy seems to work so naturally.

A Cult Classic Comes of Age

In what was becoming a cult classic to rival the Rocky Horror Show of the 1970s and 80s, Dark Shadows has come of age and the courtroom oft times comedic battle between Depp and the defence has solidified the movie’s position in history. There is nothing Depp does by half measures and his ultra-pale face as Barnabas in Dark Shadows actually pales by the life of the lead actor. If you want to truly appreciate the movie, go back and watch clips of Depp as he was being questioned by the defence. Are we saying Johnny is a vampire? No, but he does draw blood!

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

WhatsApp

