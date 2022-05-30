4 new LGBTQ shorts from Devon and Cornwall premiere

Four brand new short films by LGBTQ writers from Devon and Cornwall will receive their premiere at Exeter Phoenix. Each was written by a different member of Down Stage Write theatre company’s Write Out Loud! Programme for LGBTQ writers in the region and produced with an all queer creative team.

From the struggles of gay parenthood to trying to forge a place for your identity in a world that resists you, the pieces take a wry and heartfelt look at the LGBTQ+ experience today.

Difficulties and joy

“The four writers Bee, Fynn, Robin and Jaime were commissioned by us after taking part in our LGBTQ writers project. The pieces are touching, funny, sometimes angry, sometimes deeply personal and also joyful,” said Co-Director of the company Jon Nash. “We wanted to create work that while not shying away from the difficulties we can face was also joyful. Telling these stories with an all LGBTQ creative team made that even more special.”

Homegrown

The films are a real home grown effort with the writers, actors, director and filmmakers all living and working in Devon and Cornwall and each film being shot on location in the region too, including on the beautiful coastline.

Creative focus

Robin Oliver, the writer of ‘Private’ found that “…working with Write Out Loud was a real joy and gave me a creative focus during a very emotionally significant time in my life. Private is about the lasting power of friendship, and the freedom that can come when you have the opportunity to fully embrace all that you are. Being able to perform the script myself gave me the chance to express much more than just my words on a page.”

Special and exciting

Actor Charlotte McEvoy reflected on working on ‘Jellyfish’ by Cornish writer Jaime Lock: “I loved being part of such a special and exciting project, I really hope people can see part of themselves in the story – I know I wish I had seen more media like this when I was younger!”

The films will be shown at Exeter Phoenix on the 14 of June before further sharings around the South West later in the year. The proceeds of this event will go directly towards funding Down Stage Write’s future work of the Write Out Loud project.

The premiere takes place at 7.30pm on 14 June at the Exeter Phoenix. Tickets are £5.

THE BRYONY HOTEL by Bee Jarvis

Performed by Samantha Tossu

Bryony has always been a welcoming person, but opening her home up during an unprecedented global pandemic brings risks but also the possibility of love.

NOT AN OPTION by Fynn Roberts

Performed by Maisy Barlow

A simple box on a local council form. A non-binary hacker with a message. A whole host of possible options.

PRIVATE by Robin Oliver

Performed by Robin Oliver.

Tomorrow is a big day for Benjamin. The big reveal. And sometimes you need a private conversation with a friend to help you prepare.

JELLYFISH by Jaime Lock

Performed by Charlotte McEvoy

Did you know Jellyfish don’t need sperm to reproduce? But for other creatures the path to parenthood isn’t so straightforward….

Director: Jon Nash

Director of Photography and Editor: Hector Manchego

Sound Recordist and Production Assistant: Gian Carlo Ferrini

Produced by Down Stage Write and 45 Degrees Photography

Supported by Arts Council England.

Down Stage Write CIC creates development and production opportunities for Playwrights in Devon and Cornwall. Write Out Loud! Is our programme for LGBTQ+ writers. For more information or to take part: www.downstagewrite.uk

Downstage Write | web | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

top image: Jellyfish

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

WhatsApp

