Wild Tour of Devon | doc of extraordinary journey premieres

In Spring 2021 Devon hosted the world première of These Hills Are Ours, a live show written and performed by writer-performer Daniel Bye and singer-songwriter Boff Whalley (Chumbawamba), now they will return with the Wild Tour of Devon.

Originally set to open before COVID-19 closed theatres, These Hills Are Ours explored their mutual love of running, celebrated the freedom to roam wild places – and asked what they are really running from.

Show to show

But as we began to emerge from the Covid pandemic and the Devon tour was given the green light Dan & Boff decided that just sharing their story wasn’t enough. These two running enthusiasts decided that they would run from show to show!!

Wild Tour of Devon

Dan and Boff’s “Wild Tour of Devon” saw them run a whopping 120 miles in the course of a week as they made their way from show to show in five rural locations countywide. The film also features local runners and singers who joined them along the way.

In hot pursuit of Dan & Boff was filmmaker Bevis Bowden. He documented this extraordinary journey and has created a film that is set to premiere here in North Devon on Wed 25 May at Kingsley Theatre, Bideford with special thanks to Bideford Film Society.

Dan, Boff and Bevis are travelling back to Devon from Lancaster and London for the evening and are excited to be able to answer questions from the floor after the screening.

More information including info about the journey and mileage they covered during the tour can be found at beaford.org/wildtour

Premiere Film Screening: Weds 25 May, 7.45pm. Kingsley Theatre, Bideford, EX39 3LY

images courtesy of Pete Buffery

