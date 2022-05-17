Amor y Vida | upbeat lesson on life

Amor y Vida, the new film from John Tomkins, is an uplifting tale about love and life. Or more accurately, it’s a playful fable on how to love life.

The message is an important one in a world stumbling out of a pandemic and tumbling into a cost of living crisis. At times like these people must be asking themselves about their values and what’s important to them, which is the essence of the message in Amor y Vida.

John keeps the tempo brisk and the mood light. He’s aided by the double-handed lead of Midge Mullin and Rosie Mullin, playing Richard and Beth respectively.

There’s certainly chemistry between Midge and Rosie as fate brings them together. And they seamlessly shift the focus of their story.

Amor y Vida is a paean to imagination, creativity, and mental health. In terms of it’s own creativity, the film has been written, directed, filmed, produced and edited by John. It’s his first film since Beard Envy, his take on the performance poem by spoken word artist Robert Garnham. And it continues that lightness of touch with a sense of impish optimism.

John was supported by AD of Photography Alex White, who was also responsible for the sound. The film’s premise is established in a voice-over by Christopher Williams.

Amor y Vida offers a straightforward brightness with hope and honesty that calls you to be true to yourself. It’s a simple and engaging reminder to take note of yourself, take in the world around you and look after your every day. It’s a message well worth diving into.

