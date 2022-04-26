one thousand birds symphony | short film screened for Bloom

As part of Mental Health Awareness week, Sound Gallery Studios will be presenting a short film ‘one thousand birds symphony’ by Exeter-based artist/producer/musician GRICE at the Exeter Phoenix during the Bloom Festival.

Symphonic

‘one thousand birds symphony’ is a majestic collection of symphonic compositions and arrangements mixed with field recordings of dawn choruses and solo birdsong presented in 5.1 surround sound, accompanied by original footage and digital art created by musician and producer GRICE.

A sacred space

‘one thousand birds symphony’ was created between March and December of 2020 deep in The Shire at a time of disintegration and emotional derailment where human activity was for the most part suspended leaving a deafening silence, a sacred space filled with intricate birdsong and the exquisite voices of a thousand feathered choristers.

The philosophy of birds – their iridescence, endurance, vulnerability and strength and their musical integrity is something to behold. This music is dedicated to the birds, the true masters in the art of life (and flying). These are my letters from isolation and this my tribute to the birds.



Their majesty saved me from myself and I owe them much. May there always be birdsong above the battlefields. G

Sonic murmuration

The compositions are enhanced by an iridescent cast of musicians who join the sonic murmuration including Richard Barbieri (sonic innovator from art-rock pioneers ‘Japan’ and keyboardist in Grammy award nominated band ‘Porcupine Tree’) who populates the virtual forest with his unique analogue bird sounds (created on the System 700) and Italian avant-garde, freeform jazz trumpeter Luca Calabrese. Sax legend Raphael Ravenscroft (Pink Floyd/Gerry Rafferty) and Egyptian percussionist Hossam Ramzy (Peter Gabriel, Led Zeppelin) also make an appearance, both of whom are sadly no longer with us.

BLOOM is a free community festival for mental health awareness week. The Bloom festival celebrates mental wellbeing, encourages openness around mental health, and showcases the arts as a powerful tool for wellness.

Sound Gallery Studios will be presenting a short film ‘one thousand birds symphony’ by Exeter-based artist/producer/musician GRICE at Exeter Phoenix – Cinema Studio 74 on Sunday 8 May (free entry) 4:30-5pm.

