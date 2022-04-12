Only Time Can Tell | bleak and beautiful short by Kieran Sebille

The cold, cool and incisive design on show for Only Time Can Tell leaves a chill down your spine and an icy dagger in your heart. The film by Kieran Sebille is a climate change, fantasy, post-apocalyptic short film that is currently in production.

Nature

“I’ve always been more interested in natural surroundings,” said Kieran. Most of his own films have an underlying theme concerning nature.

“For this short film, I chose to tackle climate change, more specifically its impact on humans in a worst-case scenario,” said Kieran.

“The inspiration behind Only Time Can Tell’s visual style came from a book that was focusing on the effects of biodiversity and its deterioration on the world stage. The book had many photographs including some of the Serengeti national park.

Bleak

“The spacious landscapes, endless planes of forest were the initial idea behind the bleakness of Only Time Can Tell Visual style. The black and white, manipulation of colour on certain objects were inspired by a few feature films such as Schindler’s list and Rumble fish.”

Kieran is a bi-lingual, 26-year-old award-wining Cinematographer, Editor, Colourist, Visual Effects Artist/Supervisor and Sound Engineer, who has worked on bucket loads of films, including a feature, all produced in Cornwall alongside Cornish emerging talent.

He started working in film at 17 after having studied Digital and Electronic Systems in France. His short film called Red Butterfly picked up Best Short film at the Cornwall Film Festival. After a number of promos, ads and videos and being stage manager for the Cornwall Folk Festival, Kieran’s short Alarm Call, was selected by the UK’s Examination board. Soon after, he directed a 50 second short film that was awarded Best Film at Falmouth’s 50-second Roughcut Challenge, the following year he was invited by the festival to be a judge.

Kieran was a Director of Photography and Visual Effects Supervisor for the feature film The Ballad of Lucy Sands and has been making various work and picking up various awards and developing an interest in composing.

What got him into films?

“Both my parents are film buffs, so naturally I became one too. I remember constantly asking them ‘how did they do that?’ Then, at the age of 7, I produced my first amateur home short film with my first tape camcorder.”

Only Time Can tell is mostly shot in front of a green screen in various interior and exterior locations solely in Cornwall. All landscapes are computer generated except for a few scenes. It is currently in production and is aiming for the film festival circuit.

Only Time Can Tell | Facebook | Instagram

Kieran Sebille on imdb

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

WhatsApp

