Devon And Cornwall Film Excellence Award Winner Announced!

After much deliberation, Devon and Cornwall Film Magazine would like to announce their winner for the first “Excellence Award”

Coming into 2022, we were honoured to see the incredible work that came from the pandemic in the world of filmmaking throughout the South West and beyond. The quality of work that has come from everyone at home has been absolutely immense and so we have decided to honour hard working members of our Devon And Cornwall community with this new “Excellence Award”, something that goes out to an individual or production that we feel has gone the extra mile to produce content for all of us at home.

For our first award ceremony here in 2022, we have decided to commemorate the work of Joe Lander and his colleagues on Salford Weekly. Salford Weekly is a talk show on Quays TV, a student station based out of the University of Salford in Manchester that broadcasts every Friday at 4pm.

The show is incredibly detailed and well-produced, working to incredibly tight deadlines but still continuing to surprise us with its quality and humour each week. The entertaining nature of the two presenters competing each week for points whilst still finding a way to talk about the news is incredible and we feel it deserves the award due to its great way of managing to work to each and every live deadline and flowing so smoothly between segments.

Joe Lander, the Creator and Producer of the show is originally from Helston, Cornwall and has since gone on to join the University of Salford and create Salford Weekly, a show that stems from his show he created whilst studying in Cornwall, Truro State Of Mind.

We wish to congratulate Joe and his whole team for their great work! We feel out of everyone, they are the most deserving of this highly prestigious award! Keep up the great work!

