Doubt Buys The Whiskey | Call for films in SW screening event

A cast and crew screening with a twist, one that becomes an industry event combined with a Q&A, that’s what filmmaker Radi Nikolov has devised to accompany his film Doubt Buys The Whiskey. And he’s after your films for the special event.

“With the short complete I really want to make a cast and crew screening but add a little twist and make an industry event where we get to see a few short films, do a Q&A with Doug Cockle and myself and do a social filmmaker’s drinks after,” Radi told D&CFilm.

We love the idea! Especially as the film explores the creative process. Here’s the blurb:

CALLING all SOUTHWEST based writers, directors and producers – We’re looking for your short films.

A South West screening of the up-and-coming short film ‘Doubt buys the whiskey’, is making an industry event. An evening of short films, Q&A’s and a filmmakers’ networking, where all can share and shout about the amazing new projects we’re working on.

We are looking for: Live action or animation short films up to 3 min (including credits). Subjects – Mental health, depression, success, alcohol abuse (extra points if it’s whiskey), inner monologue, self doubt.-Preferably be based or have a link to the South West of England.

Send links with films to: RNicolov@gmail.com (please send links where possible than actual files).

Can’t wait to see all of your amazing work and get to set this event for all of us to show how cool we are.

The event will be in Bournemouth.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

WhatsApp

