Shuttlecock | Short Of The Week

Playful comedy Shuttlecock may be off iPlayer but it is getting its online premiere as Short Of The Week.

Rob Munday delves deep into the story and production of the film, plus you get a chance to watch the much-garnered award-winning film.

Rob explores the themes of the changing face of masculinity.

Director Tommy Gillard tells Rob that the film is more of a satire than a sports showdown, and how the humour could provoke discussion.

And there’s something more there too. As Tommy said: “I find stuff more compelling when you’re spending time with someone you wouldn’t normally root for.”

Simon Roger Key described the witty whiffs of homoeroticism in his review of Shuttlecock, which also asks questions of a posturing society with timeless style.

Watch Shuttlecock on Short Of The Week

