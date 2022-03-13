Plantasia | magical and self-affirming trip by Justin McAulay

Plantasia opens with the paced confidence of a short film that has much to say through its images. Director Justin McAulay sets the scene for a thought-provoking and slightly out-there film that points to deeper reflection.

The film is a trip into storytelling and has a weighty style that combines a notion of sci hi and a breath of horror in a tale that is more magical and self-affirming.

Where do you place a short about a succulent house plant that goes travelling? There’s no talking. But there is a wonderfully expressive score. And the language of the shot is loud and clear, creating personality, story and drama.

Plantasia has a commanding presence and the photogenic on-screen charisma of the succulent house plant is both bewildering and transfixing.

The five minutes cram in exploration and a coming of age realisation.

Writer / director Justin McAulay said: “The concept for Plantasia was born during the 2020 lockdown therefore some of the film’s themes demonstrate the claustrophobia of being alive but to only exist.

“My film discusses how we may not know the value of what we have until it’s taken away from us, for example, safety and comfortability.

“Sometimes it takes a third party or an unknown force of nature to reveal our purpose to us, or more specifically guide our eyes to see for ourselves the reason we are who we are and the, often overlooked, positive impact we can have on the people around us.”

Justin is based in Cornwall and looking towards his first feature film.

Plantasia will be out on a festival journey.

