Girlhood | a season of Girlhood on screen

The Exeter Phoenix is shining a light on Girlhood. Through a season of screenings, talks and events they will explore the space that connects and divides us and witness the experiences which shape the charged energy of youth and all the joy and pain that comes with being a girl.

The season will launch with new release LA MIF screening alongside an informal Introduction to Girlhood On Screen by Professors Danielle Hipkins and Fiona Handyside. Miss En Scene will host a special event screening of Olivia Wilde’s BOOKSMART and will deliver an international Instagram live chat on Tue 15 March at 6pm.

There will be a focus on Italian cinema with regional previews of A CHIARA and NEVIA, which explore European experiences of Girlhood through special introductions from Girls Eye View. Families can enjoy Irish animation WOLFWALKERS which portrays loyalty, leadership and friendship within the magical world of a secret shapeshifting tribe.

A Season of Girlhood (on screen) runs from 5 March – 27 April 2022 | EXETER PHOENIX

Delivered in partnership with A Girls-Eye View, Miss En Scene and the University of Exeter with support from BFI and AHRC.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

WhatsApp

