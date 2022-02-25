Single Ladies and Gents Society | new South West sitcom

Single Ladies and Gents Society is a brand new sitcom that is being developed in the South West.

Sarah Gregori tells D&CFilm.

“I’m a woman in her 50s. And I’ve been single for a long, time. All the hiccups and mishaps that have happened to me, from what I can see on people’s posts on Facebook, similar has happened to them,” she says.

Sarah thinks there will be a ripe reception to a sitcom that is aimed at that end of the dating game.

“Comedy wise, everything is either married couples or aimed at people in their 20s. I wanted to do something was aimed at older people.”

For help fashioning a script, Sarah turned to Starnow and came across the unique writing style of William Green, which stood out. It has a flavour of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, she says.

“I used to write all the time,” says Sarah, who has heaps of stage production experience. “But I wasn’t sure how you would go about writing a sitcom.”

Sarah and William got together remotely and thrashed around ideas to come up with a story circulating around six main characters.

They have loads of plots in the bag. The pilot involves the characters organising an ever-popular 80s music night. And there is also an issue with the club’s name on t-shirts.

For Single Ladies and Gents Society, Sarah has found a cast of actors in the 40 plus age range. It includes: Deb Cordon as Paula, the group’s organiser; Jill Penfold as Jane; Carol May as Louise; Midge Mullin as Eddie; and Mark Jardine as David.

Filming is on April 9 for the pilot, where you’ll get to meet five of the six characters. The pilot will be the ‘proof of concept’ film for them to get funding to film the rest of the series.

You can help support Single Ladies and Gents Society with the crowdfunder.

