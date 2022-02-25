“All-time badass women inspirations” | Viva: Punk Rebel, 82

Viva Hamnell is Britain’s oldest punk. “She remains one of my all-time badass women inspirations. She has not lost her zest for life, music or having a great party,” filmmaker Amanda Bluglass told D&CFilm. Her film Viva: Punk Rebel, 82 is getting an International Women’s Day screening at Ashburton Arts in Devon.

Longest-reigning punk queen

Viva: Punk Rebel, 82 is Amanda’s homage to Cornwall’s longest-reigning punk queen. “Nearly ten years on and this is still one of my favourites,” she said, saying Viva is the original riot grrrrl; and that’s she’s still “rocking it”.

And as an added bonus Viva herself will be at the screening to say a few words about the film and her life.

The film was made in 2013 – Viva was 82 then, and is now 91 – and the short documentary outlines her energetic, no holds barred life.

Legendary

Viva moved to Cornwall in her 40s and started singing back up in her son’s punk band The Bricks (this was in the 80s) whilst working as a Callington lollipop lady by day. She was one of the original team who created the legendary Elephant Fair at Port Eliot estate in the 1980s. And she worked as crew running the stalls at Glastonbury for decades, only retiring aged 80!

All in all, Viva Hamnell helped shape the contemporary, creative landscape. And there’s a lesson – and inspiration – in there for everyone.

The screening is part of superb line-up at the International Women’s Day Show at Ashburton Arts on Tuesday 8 March, 2022

