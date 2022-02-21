Islands | new music video for Ollie Dixon embraces the present

Ollie Dixon has a knack of capturing emotion and a sense of the environment in his tunes, and it’s a knack that has manifest itself in this music video for single Islands.

North Devon

The music video was shot in North Devon in one day with one camera, courtesy of Abbie Barton photography/videography.

“We had this idea of a chair in the ocean (as a metaphor), getting deeper into the water then far out of it, to represent the length of time,” says Ollie.

Searching

“Islands is the realization that everyone is searching for something. whether it be a meaning, love, life, whatever. we all do it and sometimes with no direction, not knowing what it is, sometimes it’s right in front of us but not in our grasp.”

Embracing the present

The vid features their good friend and fellow musician Taylor Latham as the main character (because Ollie didn’t want to be in it). The action follows him through this journey to “find” whatever it is he’s searching for (the metaphorical chair) and once found, you’re in the moment being caught up in what’s going on, embracing the present, then moving on to the next thing.

Islands is out now. Pop over to Ollie Dixon for more Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | Youtube | TikTok | Soundcloud | Bandcamp

Check out the review for Islands by those good peeps at the PRSD.

And watch the fantastic Runaway Music Sessions from Abbie Barton and Ollie Dixon | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | Youtube

