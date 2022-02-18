Handguns for Film workshop and training

Are you the next James Bond or Black Widow? Join Swashbuckling Cornwall for Handguns for Film
Part 1 workshop focusing on the safe and practical use of handguns for theatre and film.
During the workshop we will be covering safety, use, movement, drawing, handling and much more. After attending you will be eligible to attend Handguns for Film: Part 2 & 3 which will take you on the next step of your journey as an actor working with guns including the use of Blank guns.
Who is it for? Actors, Dancers, Performers, Filmmakers (Note: you must be over 18)
When: Thursday 3rd March | 1800-2100
Where: The Poly, Falmouth, 24 Church Street
Cost: Early Bird £30.00 (expires 18 Feb) General: £35
At the end of the course, you will receive a certificate of attendances.
To book: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/handguns-for-film-part-1-tickets-268829264567
Swashbuckling Cornwall | web | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
