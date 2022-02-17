The Deadly Session | Jack Turner delves into the psychological

People know Somerset filmmaker Jack Turner for creating films like DEMON OF THE TUNNEL: Welcome to Hell and documentary Key Workers: The Real Heroes. Now he’s made something completely different.

Character study

The Deadly Session is a black and white character study film focusing on a character called Patrick Bale (portrayed by Connor Raithby). He needs a therapy session from Doctor Altha (portrayed by Wendy Lancaster). But what we uncover is far from what we expect!

The Deadly Session will be released on 18 February.

Psychological

“The film was inspired by a variety of different psychological films such as “Split” & “American Psycho”. Although, the main inspiration came from M.Night.Shyamalan, as he focuses on characters, whilst also incorporating a big twist at the end. I can’t say much about my film, as I really want the audience to go in knowing nothing!” said Jack.

Gritty, disturbing. And messed up!

“I’ve made films such as “CLONES”, “DEMON OF THE TUNNEL” but what makes this film stand out to other films I’ve made in the past is the score and the visuals. The film was shot using a LUMIX GH5 & G7. I really wanted the film to have a style that visually looks different from others I’ve made. This film is gritty, disturbing. And also messed up!

Atmospheric

“When you see the film, you will know exactly what I mean. The score was composed by a very talented composer called Tom Moss who has worked with my friend Connor Raithby on his film Celestials. I brought him on the project, as I wanted the score to sound atmospheric and to convey the emotion of Patrick Bale. I massive thank you to Tom Moss who I highly recommend.”

We need cinema

What got Jack into film?

“That answer is very simple,” he said. “The Cinema! Whatever film you see, when the lights go down. You get absorbed into a brand new world that makes us feel excited.

“We need cinema more than ever, especially during the Pandemic. We need to escape into a new World where rules can be broken. Where characters can fly and stories can evolve into world-building. I love it when a film stays with you after seeing it. It’s such a great feeling!”

Check out the premiere and watch The Deadly Sessions.

“I’ve got more projects coming up, so if you are local and want to collaborate with me. Please do reach out!” he said.

And follow Jack Turner on Facebook | Instagram | Linkedin | web

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

WhatsApp

