Arms & Armour for theatre and film: An Interactive Exhibition 

Arms & Armour for theatre and film is a free exhibition for people to explore some of the arms, armour and props used by Swashbuckling Cornwall in its work in theatre, film, and the arts.

This is your chance to try on a wide range of helmets from across time, discover about swords, armour, costume and much more.

Taking place at The Poly between 22 -26 February, between 10am-4pm (subject to change)

On Saturday 26 February there is also a chance to unleash your inner Swashbuckler with a Taster for a Tenner Introduction to Single Sword workshop.

