SCENE | Short film showcase for young filmmakers

BFI Film Academy South West SCENE programme is creating a short film showcase of the most exciting emerging talent from the region. They are on the lookout for young filmmaker from the South West.

Big screen

The programme of selected shorts will be screened at venues across the South West, meaning that filmmakers will be able to celebrate seeing their work on the big screen with their supporters locally while also exposing their work to audiences further out across the region too.



With screenings at venues local to filmmakers, there will also be scope for them to take part in the events e.g. through introducing their film or taking part in a Q&A.

Exposure

The films will also be presented on the BFI South West website, and both the online and in-person screenings will be marketed extensively, giving the films and their creators lots of exposure and promotion.

Diverse

The short films can be any genre and the hope is to present a diverse programme so documentary, animation and experimental shorts would all be welcome, as well as traditional narrative fiction.

Submit

Submitted films will need to be no longer than ten minutes, completed after 1 January 2020 and not feature any copyrighted images or music. The filmmakers will need to be aged between 16-25 and be based in the South West.



If fit the criteria then apply here.



You can find some more information about the programme on the BFI South West site.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

WhatsApp

