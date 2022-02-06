20th Two Short Nights shares dreams together

Film has the ability to pry, prod, open and engage. It’s not surprising that the shadow of Covid and lockdown should loom large in the films at Two Short Nights – the annual romp through short films at the Exeter Phoenix, celebrating its 20th year. But what was striking was the shape and depth of that shadow.

Thank You So Much directed by Tomasz Frymorgen, which was awarded Best Film, peered into the Clap For Heroes phenomenon, with chilly humour and a cold eye at exposing the cracks in a fracturing community.

Best 48 Hour Film went to the inventive, infectious and funny beat infused music video Gammon & Eggs by QuackProductions. It had more serving suggestions than you could shake a whisk at.

Katie Beard, Naomi Turner describe the inspiration of Scapelands to Thea Berry Michael Jenkins explains the writing process of Pickney with Thea Berry Producer Simeon Costello and writer / director Dean Puckett discuss Seagull with Thea Berry Phil Spencer dives in to the directorial decisions of A.R.P.U. with Thea Berry The awards, designed by Rosie Stiling shimmer on stage Claire Horrocks and Jonas Hawkins of the Exeter Phoenix present the 48 hour films and awards.

Picking up the Audience Award was Seagull, Dean Puckett’s written and directed unnerving short that introduces the world to a Paignton-based vampire.

But it wasn’t all about awards, even if they are exquisite works of art by Rosie Stiling. Collaborative events, like the live pitching event, which saw four young filmmakers present their vision to a panel plus a live audience – and the filmmakers social, made possible by sponsor Devon Film Logistics – were invigorating.

The Q&A with the South West Talent filmmakers hosted by Thea Berry was a fascinating opportunity to connect with the region’s filmmakers.

The 20th Anniversary of Two Short Nights buzzed with creativity, connection and strident optimism – it was another great way to share dreams.

