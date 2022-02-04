Just Make Film | Filmakers’ co-op lay out their manifesto

‘Just Make Film‘ is a new filmmakers’ Co-op based in Exeter. Here’s their manifesto

A Manifesto to Just Make Film

So, you want to make a film?

Well, you most likely have a phone

and that phone most likely has a camera

Maybe you don’t have a phone

but you most likely know someone that does

and if you ask them nicely, they probably wouldn’t mind you using it to

Just Make Film

Or you might already have a camera that you bought 6 years before when you had that last bright idea to make a film

You see, the starting point to making a film can be really easy

You get an idea

a story you want to tell

with a camera

and you get excited…

BUT

Someone puts the idea in your head that you need lots of people

to help you do lots of stuff before you can do the stuff you want to do

So that in the end, the stuff you wanted to do

that simple, complex story

about X in love with Y (and Z at the same time) doesn’t get done

and you spend most of your time waiting

on other people to say ‘yes’ or ‘no’ or just

nothing at all

But do you need lots of people and a really fiddly expensive camera that does everything

when all you want to do is make an image?

In The Empty Space, Peter Brook writes:

I can take any empty space and call it a bare stage. A man walks across an empty space whilst someone else is watching him, and this is all that is needed for an act of theatre to be engaged.

In 1962 Stanley Kubrick said:

You have to figure out what is going on in each scene and what’s the most interesting way to play it. With Spartacus, whether a scene had hundreds of people in the background or whether it was against a wall, I thought of everything first as if there was nothing back there.

So why not use your own material existence as a starting point to make that film

about X in love with Y (and Z at the same time), using the camera in your pocket to Just Make Film



against a wall, a tree, or a bus shelter

about a person, an animal or a thing

If you only have a sky and a cityscape, you can

Just Make Film

If you only have a room with two people in it, you can

Just Make Film



Join us and Just Make Film.

Email: Jmfilm848@gmail.com Twitter: @jmfilm848

