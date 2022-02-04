Just Make Film | Filmakers’ co-op lay out their manifesto

‘Just Make Film‘ is a new filmmakers’ Co-op based in Exeter. Here’s their manifesto
A Manifesto to Just Make Film
So, you want to make a film?
Well, you most likely have a phone
and that phone most likely has a camera
Maybe you don’t have a phone
but you most likely know someone that does
and if you ask them nicely, they probably wouldn’t mind you using it to
Just Make Film
Or you might already have a camera that you bought 6 years before when you had that last bright idea to make a film
You see, the starting point to making a film can be really easy
You get an idea
a story you want to tell
with a camera
and you get excited…
BUT
Someone puts the idea in your head that you need lots of people
to help you do lots of stuff before you can do the stuff you want to do
So that in the end, the stuff you wanted to do
that simple, complex story
about X in love with Y (and Z at the same time) doesn’t get done
and you spend most of your time waiting
on other people to say ‘yes’ or ‘no’ or just
nothing at all
But do you need lots of people and a really fiddly expensive camera that does everything
when all you want to do is make an image?
In The Empty Space, Peter Brook writes:
I can take any empty space and call it a bare stage. A man walks across an empty space whilst someone else is watching him, and this is all that is needed for an act of theatre to be engaged.
In 1962 Stanley Kubrick said:
You have to figure out what is going on in each scene and what’s the most interesting way to play it. With Spartacus, whether a scene had hundreds of people in the background or whether it was against a wall, I thought of everything first as if there was nothing back there.
So why not use your own material existence as a starting point to make that film
about X in love with Y (and Z at the same time), using the camera in your pocket to Just Make Film
against a wall, a tree, or a bus shelter
about a person, an animal or a thing
If you only have a sky and a cityscape, you can
Just Make Film
If you only have a room with two people in it, you can
Just Make Film
Join us and Just Make Film.
Email: Jmfilm848@gmail.com Twitter: @jmfilm848
