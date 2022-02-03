D&CFilm

Close-up | Joanne Rogers

By

Joanne Rogers dived back into acting and is drawn to heavy-hitting emotional roles. With a period indie feature in the bag, and heaps of shorts, we chatted about her career.

D&CFilm: What’s your background and what got you into acting?

Joanne Rogers: Music and Drama have always been my ‘thing’. I studied Drama at University in my 20’s but didn’t have the confidence to pursue acting professionally. When I was approaching 40 I decided that the time is now! So I trained with The Wheel in Plymouth, joined Mandy and started slowly building my confidence, finding jobs and gaining experience. Two years down the line and I have an agent, I’m on Spotlight and have a steady stream of work. In between jobs I sing for my supper, in bands and various other outfits.

D&CFilm: Give us a flavour of the films you’ve been in?

Joanne Rogers: My first film was ‘He Killed her Son‘, an emotional tale of a mother who loses her son and adopts his killer – I know right??!! It was for JPC Film, who are amazing to work for and I have since worked with them on 6 other projects. I have worked on quite a few commercials and corporate films and recently was cast in an independent feature film set in the 1960’s.

D&CFilm: What do you look for in a role?

Joanne Rogers: I am drawn to and seem to get cast in roles which require lots of emotion. I like working on characters that require me to push myself, and take me out of my comfort zone. I love this job, so if the script is good, and the people are nice…I will give my time, energy and commitment to it. I see everything I do as an opportunity to learn, improve and connect with other people in the industry.

D&CFilm: What’s the funniest situation you’ve experienced on set?

Joanne Rogers: Another actor turning up late to set and then not knowing his lines! Not really funny I suppose but I just couldn’t believe that someone would do that?!

D&CFilm: Acting in indie films can be a bit underground, what satisfaction do you get out of it and what’s your best experience?

Joanne Rogers: I love to be a part of an other creative’s work, helping them to realise their vision. Quite often the most interesting work is the ‘underground’ stuff.

D&CFilm: Describe yourself as a sound or an animal or a tree?

Joanne Rogers: I am a swan, gliding calming and gracefully through life, but sometimes paddling franticly! I have three kids so juggling everything can sometimes be a challenge!

D&CFilm: What’s the best advice you’ve been given?

Joanne Rogers: That the only true validation you need in life is your own.

D&CFilm: Where can we follow you?

https://www.instagram.com/joannekrogers/
https://www.facebook.com/joannerogers.net

D&CFilm: Thank you, Joanne!

