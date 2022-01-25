Seppo | a creative dream – inspired by 48 Hour challenge

“The whole thing has felt like a creative dream, if I’m being honest,” says Tia Salisbury of her 48 Hour Film Challenge film Seppo, which has had a successful life way beyond what was expected from its creative inception.

Tia had signed up to take on the Exeter Phoenix’s 48 Hour Film Challenge in November. “When it came down to the actual weekend to make the films, we were deep in lockdown in January 2021.

“Our genre was World Cinema, and I literally couldn’t leave the house!” says Tia.

“But it was lush because we were desperate to do something creative as a family. And we had a brilliant weekend, a weekend of creative escapism.”

Seppo won the 48 Hour Film award at Two Short Nights in 2021, which also worked to introduce Tia to the Exeter Phoenix. It led her to pitch Placenta Pate for the South West Film Commission.

“It was lovely to be supported in making films at a time when I wasn’t expecting to be making films, to be absolutely honest,” says Tia.

The film also took part in a number of other film festivals, including the London Short Film Festival, and it picked up the production gong at the BCG Pro Talent Awards, which led to mentoring and introductions to production companies.

“It’s a really great outcome. We made this in a very pure way for ourselves and it just connected with people.”

Tia Salisbury’s Placenta Pate is at Two Short Nights on February 4. We chatted to her about it.

