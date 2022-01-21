Seagull | vampirism, addiction and faded grandeur

When we said Dean Puckett makes visually and thought-ally intriguing films we might not have been at our most eloquent. But there’s something about his work that leaves your mouth dry and your jaw clamped. His latest short, Seagull, is being premiered at the London Short Film Festival, before hotwinging to Two Short Nights at the Exeter Phoenix.

A very strange night

Seagull “is about a recovering drug addict who has a very strange night on the English Riviera,” Dean told Sarah Gosling on BBC Radio. Seagull is the name of the main character, played by Max Harwood (most recently seen in There’s Something About Jamie).

The combination of neon lights and the former grandeur of the English Riviera and Paignton visually attracts Dean. The stories beyond the hopes of the holidaymakers and the temptations of all those lights are what seem to intrigue him.

Eccentric neon world

“I wanted to do something around vampirism and addiction, and give it a new context and take it into that interesting, eccentric neon world of the English Riviera that you get around Paignton,” said Dean, who spends time taking street photographs in the area, saying that it is a rich area to create evocative cinema.

“I’m inspired by the place,” he said. “The environment, for me, is just an untapped cinematic resource. There’s a faded Victorian glory to it all.”

Describing the origins of the story Dean said: “I’ve had the idea about a character called Seagull who’s living on the periphery of society. He lives off of the scraps of mainstream society. The character’s almost a little bit like the seagulls that congregate around the seafront.”



It’s within that context of a fun, engaging and visual arresting horror movie that Dean is able to explore some of the social issues common to British seaside towns without missing a beat with the storytelling.

Feature

Seagull is already slated for a feature to be made later in the year. Set over a bank holiday weekend, it picks up where the short finishes.

“Where this young man who has been clean for like three months, falls off the wagon, and during that night, he is turned by this mysterious group of people. Over the course of the film he comes to terms with the fact that he’s swapped one addiction for another. It’s a freewheeling, grotesque roller coaster of a movie,” said Dean.

Magpie

There must be something about birds for Dean, because he is also developing the feature Magpie, based on his post-Brexit witch trial folk horror short The Sermon, which is set on Dartmoor.

It was during casting for Magpie that Dean first met rising star Max Harwood, who he predicts we’ll see so much more of. They got talking and shared some ideas about the Seagull character. Also in Seagull is Paul Cooper who Dean reached out to after seeing This Country. And Dean’s films include some Devon-based fave’s, including Bizarre Rituals.

Make sure to take a swoop and dive into Dean’s work and you too will be visually and thought-ally intrigued.

Seagull is premiered at the London Short Film Festival on Saturday, 22 January and will screen at Two Short Nights at the Exeter Phoenix on Friday, 4 February.

