Cornwall Film Festival 2022 | short film competition open

Your chance to see your film on the big screen and be part of Cornwall Film Festival 2022!

In these uncertain and changing times film plays a big part in bringing communities and the world together and we want you to be part of it. We are excited to see what you have made and offer you the opportunity to have your film screened at the festival by entering the CFF2022 Short Film Competition.

With six categories to enter, there is something for everyone! For 2022 two new categories
have been added:

  • Cornish Short Films: this category aims to highlight and recognise films made in Cornwall
  • Screen Stars of Tomorrow: this category celebrates the young filmmaking talent of those
    age 18 and under.

Films must be 20 minutes or under in run time, made between April 2021-July 2022, but can be made anywhere in the world. The Early Bird Deadline is not that far away so get making and entering those films, after all you have to be in it, to win it!

Full details, terms and conditions can be found on our FilmFreeway Page:
https://filmfreeway.com/CornwallFilmFestival

Mor Media Charity Cornwall Film Festival | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

